Yandy Chirino honored as true hero at funeral
SUNRISE, Florida At a funeral service filled with family, friends and South Florida law enforcement, Hollywood officer Yandy Chirino was remembered as a hero and role model on Monday.
Yandy was more than an officer, he was a true hero, Hollywood Police Chief Christopher OBrien said during the service at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. He sacrificed his life to protect our community.
We will never forget you Yandy, Rest in peace, my brother. Well take it from here, the chef added.
The funeral procession for the slain 28-year-old officer left the Vista Memorial Gardens funeral home in Miami Lakes around 8:30 a.m. and headed for 24 miles until the 10 a.m. service in the arena open to the public.
Bagpipes were played as Chirinos’ coffin was brought in, covered with an American flag, with all in uniform saluting.
The service was followed by a full honors presentation, including a riderless horse, a volley of guns, Amazing Grace playing the bagpipes, a final radio call, a flyby and the folding of an American flag.
Next, the motorcade headed to Hollywood to make brief stops at Memorial Regional Hospital, where Chirino died, and the Hollywood Police Department before returning to Miami Lakes for a private funeral at Vista Memorial Gardens.
Chirino had volunteered to work the night of October 17 when he answered calls from a burglary suspect in the Emerald Hills community of Hollywood. While Chirino was trying to stop a man, he was shot and killed.
Jason Banegas, 18, was arrested in the murder and charged with first degree murder and several other counts. Investigators said Banegas had a stolen weapon which discharged during a fight with Chirino. Banegas told police he had no intention of shooting Chirino and was trying to kill himself.
Chirino worked for the Hollywood Police for four years and received several accolades, including Officer of the Month.
He died doing what he loves, Chirinos’ sister Yaily Chirino told Local 10 News. He is a hero
In the services of Officer Yandy Chirino. The @FLALiveArena is filled with police departments from all over South Florida. His coffin, covered with an American flag, was led by his family and fellow officers, and everyone else in uniform stood in salute. @ WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/rzsdxsL4aN
– Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) November 1, 2021
Monday was a time to say a final farewell and remember this hero who graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in 2011 and Florida International University in 2015.
Those attending the service included Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nunez, Attorney General Ashley Moody and U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Wasserman Schultz last week presented a flag that flew above the Capitol in Washington in honor of Chirino, and his friends and family shared stories about the beloved officer.
Every night before he left for work I would tell him, I love you, be safe, Chirinos girlfriend Chelsea Howell said at the funeral service. I know he’s looking down on us smiling, saying, Wow, that’s it for me.
The couple had been together for more than two years after meeting at Memorial Regional Hospital while they were both working.
To Yandy, Howell said, I loved you then, I love you now you will always be in my heart. I will love you forever, Yandy Chirino.
One of the officers with Chirino on the night of the shooting was also one of his best friends. He also spoke on Monday.
That night when I ran to you at the scene I couldn’t believe what I witnessed, Officer Henry Martinez said. I couldn’t believe the party life wasn’t responding to my cries. I couldn’t believe the first time my best friend didn’t respond with sarcasm or a joke. I knew this time was different.
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
