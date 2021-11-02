Entertainment
BTS: J-Hope and V visit Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, fans delighted to see their “date at the museum”
BTS members J-Hope and V recently visited the Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea. Speaking to Twitter, they gave fans a taste of their trip.
In the photos, J-Hope and V shared a glimpse of the museum’s art installations. A few fans have identified a few art installations seen in photos posted by the duo. They spotted George Segal’s Rush Hour, the Rotunda of Museum 1 designed by Mario Botta, and the Miniature Pagoda (Goryeo dynasty), among others.
J-Hope and V also posed with Ron Mueck’s Mask II. As V posed with his head hidden behind the installation, J-Hope recorded a video in which he first observed the installation before posing with it.
Fans, known as BTS ARMY, gushed over their photos. Taehyung and Hobi date from the museum, they are so cute, one fan wrote. Taehyung and Hobi museum dates are my favorite, added another. Would love to go on a date at the museum with Hobi and Taehyung walking around holding hands, stopping together to look at some great artwork, share random thoughts, then grab some pastries at the museum cafe, and finally go to the gift shop and surprise each other with gifts, a fan said.
BTS members have always appreciated different types of art forms. Last year, as part of the release of their album Map of the Soul: 7, BTS hosted a global public art project called Connect, BTS. They brought together 22 contemporary artists to present their work in different parts of the world. Unfortunately, the project was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also read: BTS: J-Hope reacts to a fan who asked her to marry him when she becomes an actress
Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for its first live concert in person amid the pandemic. Entitled Permission to Dance On Stage, the live concert is slated to take place later this month in Los Angeles over the course of four nights.
