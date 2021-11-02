VCS once again recognized as a school of excellence | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

The Florida Department of Education once again awarded The Villages Charter School a School of Excellence designation, placing it in the elite class of 5.3% of top schools in the state to achieve this designation twice. since the start of the program in 2017. The School’s title of excellence recognizes consistently high performance on specific testing standards via the K-12 system. VCS was one of 181 schools, out of 3,392 in the state, to win the initial award and also renew the three-year designation this year. Dr Randy McDaniel, director of education for charter schools, said academic success is the result of the hard and continuous work of teachers and school staff. You don’t do what you do to win prizes, McDaniel said. But it’s great to be recognized for your accomplishments.

The School of Excellence program rewards schools in the 80th percentile or above possible percentage points in a grade calculation for at least two years over a three-year period, compared to schools in the same grade range. The designation lasts for three years.

While academic grades are awarded annually, the School of Excellence designation is a reward for performance over a longer period of time. The Villages Charter School has met the 80th percentile requirement in the three years since its last assessment.

I think it shows consistency at a high performance level, McDaniel said.

The Villages Charter School has earned an A grade from the state every year since 2003, including being one of 324 schools in Florida to receive an A grade in the 2020-21 school year. The state did not donate primary schools during the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This meant that schools originally honored in 2017 could not qualify again as a School of Excellence until this year, and only if they chose to receive an academic grade for the year 2020-21.

VCS was one of 767 schools in the state to earn the School of Excellence honor for the 2020-21 school year, and one of only 5.3% of schools in Florida to earn the original designation and to renew it this year.

If an original school of excellence chose not to receive a grade for the last school year, it is allowed to keep the designation until next year, when it has three years of grades. This happened with 578 schools statewide.

Rob Grant, principal of The Villages High School, said he was proud of the hard work the school puts in to achieve high marks in the state.

It’s an honor and a blessing, Grant said. Just to see how hard students and teachers work for it and achieve it.

For Grant, this honor is a testament to the core values ​​of the Villages Charter school system.

To me, it shows that hard work pays off, Grant said. This is one of the core values ​​that we really emphasize here.

Grant also said the designation shows the school was able to hold out during the pandemic.

Dr. Peggy Irwin, principal of The Villages Charter Middle School, said she was proud that her school could contribute to the honor of the School of Excellence.

At the college, we are very proud of this designation and it is a reward for all the hard work of our staff and students, said Irwin.

Irwin said the school will continue to aim to rank among the best in the states.

It shows that what we do on a daily basis is successful, said Irwin. We also believe that we must continue to teach to the best of our ability so that all students learn every day.

Villages Charter Elementary School principal LeAnne Yerk also noted the success of overcoming the pandemic to earn the honor again and credited everyone with a team effort to achieve that goal.

I thank the students, teachers, staff and parents, Yerk said.

