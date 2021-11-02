Sick Nollywood actor Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from Nigerian prophet





Veteran Nollywood actor Ani Chukwuemeka on Sunday received the sum of 6 million naira from the hands of the founder and principal prophet of the Christ Mercyland deliverance ministry, Warri, the prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. The main prophet also gave two other actors, who were with the sick actor, 500,000 N each. Ani Chukwuemeka is currently fighting for her life said the man of God gesture was shocking. Recounting his ordeal, he said his state of health deteriorated in 2020 when an injury, which had developed in his buttocks, was operated on in Owerri. Development, however, has not slowed down, pointing out that a particular type of diabetes he is struggling with has made his situation worse. He had made a video begging people to help him live on social media. It will be recalled that on October 23, 2021, last week, popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie posted the video on his verified Instagram account. Chukwuemeka had revealed in the video that he was also on the verge of going blind because a cataract had already developed in one of his eyes. He noted that the worsening health problem had turned into a partial stroke, while appealing to Nigerians for help. The Prophet saw the video online and was touched by the plight of the actors. Fufeyin then called the actor on Sunday at his church and provided him with money for hospital bills while praying for him and others who served with him. Reacting to the gift, Chukwuemeka said: I want to thank God for this wonderful gesture from the main prophet of God, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. I am very happy. I did not expect that. “Although I know he helps people financially and otherwise. I had no idea he was going to give me a huge amount of money like that. I want to thank the church members. I want to thank the prophet of God. Recall that Fufeyin had given another dying actor, Leo Mezie, who was battling kidney complications by providing him 3 million naira in April 2019 in the company of Kanayo O. Kanayo and many others. Also in 2016, Prophet Fufeyin supported the late actor Ernest Asuzu with a Jeep SUV worth N4 million and a cash gift from N2Million to start a new life to name a few.

