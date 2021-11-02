BTS: J-Hope reacts to fan who asked her to marry her when she becomes an actress

BTS member J-Hope responded to a fan who jokingly proposed to him on Weverse. The rapper was actively responding to fan messages on the interactive platform on Sunday when he came across a message from a fan asking him to marry him once she becomes an actress.

As translated by Instagram managing the weverse translation of BTS, the fan contacted him and said: Oppa, my dream is to be an actor. If my dream comes true, marry me when you see me. However, she added that she was joking and that he hoped he wanted her.

Just a joke for saying marry me. Say you did a good job for me, she added. J-Hope responded, hope you can be an awesome actor !!! with some dynamite emojis and a fairy emoji.

J-Hope vibrated the phones with notifications as he responded to over 60 messages on Weverse. He spoke about his dog, Jungkook Bam’s dog, reacted to posts that revisited some of BTS’s old Halloween shoots and more. He also shared a selfie on occasion. The photo drew plenty of reactions, including an ARMY member asking: wait, can you use filters with masks now? hey woah.

As translated by Twitter handle @ btstranslation7, J-Hope replied, I was trying to take a selfie for / after the music awards! hehe i had a weird random filter so i thought i should post it later for you ~~ hehehe. V reacted to the post and said: Hope your tips are getting a little out of hand.

The Chicken Noodle Soup chat session took place a few days after RM logged into the platform to interact with a few fans. On Friday, the BTS frontman responded to more than 20 messages on the platform. In one of the messages, he responded to a fan who informed Jimin that his family thinks she is dating him.

BTS has been busy with their next gig in Los Angeles, which is slated to take place later this month. The concert, spread over four days, will be the group’s first in-person concert since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.