TikTok Comedians Hollywood Should Watch – The Hollywood Reporter

With comedy clubs shutting down and other typical forms of entertainment sold out in 2020, confined comedians (and audiences) desperate for new creative outlets have turned to short comedy on social media as a source of distraction. of income and method of making sense of (or making fun of) an increasingly chaotic world. As comics like Sarah Cooper, Trump’s lip-synchrator and Ziwe Fumudoh, Instagram Live’s lead interviewer, made their way into mainstream media earlier in the pandemic, platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter continue to serve. viable launching pads for emerging comic book talent from around the world.

1. KHABY BOX

(117.3 million TikTok subscribers)

Just behind Charli D’Amelio as the most followed account on TikTok, videos of the Senegal-born Italian resident silently poke fun at the platform’s popular lifestyle hack genre (why use a chef’s knife to slice open a banana? when you can just … peel?). Armed with nothing but his deadpan expression, the laid-off factory worker, 21, shows that you don’t need choreography (or even words) to land signature collaborations (like with pasta. Barilla and Indian fantasy sports brand Dream11). Lame also has an online store that sells the kind of products seen on TV that he makes fun of in his TikToks, except with a cartoon logo of his face on it.

2. LUBALINE

(3.4 million TikTok subscribers)

The Montreal-based musician landed gold when he began applying his serious songwriting and production skills to “turn random internet dramas into songs,” in which he gives Facebook Marketplace and Yahoo Answers the treatment. orchestral synth (blatant lyrics and all the rest). In January, he appeared on Tonight’s show, where he collaborated with Jimmy Fallon and Alison Brie on a musical cover of an online dispute over blue cheese dressing.

3. ELSA STATES

(2.4 million Instagram followers)

The Kenyan journalism student and pandemic breakout could be the first comedian to land a collaboration with a fashion house (Valentino), alongside branded contracts with Fenty, Fendi and Beats as well as a representation of CAA. But she remained staunchly lo-fi in her videos, gleefully cackling antisocial one-liners in her iPhone 6 while donning $ 2 sunglasses and munching on crisps. A snack sponsorship “would take two commas,” says Majimbo, 20. “I haven’t done a token campaign on purpose yet because I thought I would only do one, so I waited for the seven-figure deal. As many people know, money is my language of love.

4. BLAIRE ERSKINE

(439.9K Twitter followers)

Arming her southern white femininity, the timely and fair representations absurd enough to be believable of MAGA’s wives and the Georgia native’s corporate spokespersons have trolled netizens on both sides of the aisle and made fans. powerful industry players such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! co-writer Molly McNearney, who hired Erskine for the show’s writing team this season. “I have, literally, the job of my dreams – and all because I made silly little videos to distract myself from pandemic anxiety,” says Erskine, who signed with ICM Partners in December. latest. “I feel like I was really, really lucky to see the algorithm work in my favor and show my videos to the right people.”

Woman stranded at MAGA rally in Omaha says Trump wanted to teach them a lesson pic.twitter.com/SvqYw5MnOZ – blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 28, 2020

5. VINNY THOMAS

(140.5,000 followers on Twitter)

In “Galactic Federation interviews Earth for membershipThe Chicago-based comedian’s monologue as an arrogant space official becomes an evisceration of the current pathetic state of humanity (“Things could be worse, right? Imagine if you were still arguing over resources – oh, yes. You have… big wars? And a pandemic? ”). True to his Second City past, Thomas’ impressions lean towards the fantastic, imagining the point of view of the creatures in the viral animal video of the day, whether it’s a raging warthog or a pigeon in Pride. . “But I’m so much more than that – I’m also exhausted,” says Thomas, a contributing writer on NPR’s Wait wait don’t tell me.

Galactic Federation interviews Earth for membership pic.twitter.com/okgC7L0IuH – Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) December 8, 2020

6. RYAN KEN

(74.3K Twitter followers)

It was only a few years since the classically trained violinist, 29, mustered the courage to pursue his lifelong dream of acting, and in just around 12 months, they started uploading their solo sketches to the internet. Ken’s readings of the media and entertainment industry are particularly accurate – like an imaginary encounter between Black and white actors in craft services on the set of a film about slavery –And won the South Carolina native and Detroit residents famous followers including Barry Jenkins, Jordan Peele and Taika Waititi. “Frankly, I wish I had more resources to work on a larger scale and execute more complex visions than my TikTok videos,” says Ken, who was recently a member of the WGA and is currently courting opportunities in Hollywood.

This is always how I imagined lunch breaks for films about slavery pic.twitter.com/fW3uoWXMPl – Ryan Ken (they / them) (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) May 28, 2021

Read THR list of 40 (ish) most influential people in comedy here.

A version of this story first appeared in the October 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.