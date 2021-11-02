Joju George confronts Cong workers amid Kochi protest over rising fuel prices, actor’s car vandalized

Kochi: The city of Kochi was the scene of a big drama on Monday as a congressional protest against rising fuel prices turned into a confrontation between actor Joju George and party activists .

Police had to escort Joju away from Vyttila after angry members of Congress refused to let him go. The rear windshield of the actor’s car was smashed.

The congressional district leadership filed a complaint against Joju alleging that he had misbehaved with a female leader. District Congress Committee (DCC) Chairman Muhammed Shiyas accused Joju of being drunk.

Joju was taken to Panangad Police Station by the police.

Congress had blocked the Edappally-Vyttila bypass to protest against rising fuel prices. Congress blames the central BJP-led government and the CPM-led state government for the rise.

The busy road witnessed a massive traffic blockage after Congress began blocking the road from Edappally to Vyttila. Joju met the protesters as the unrest continued for more than an hour.

“I’m not here to show off. This protest affects people en route to their destinations for a variety of needs, including hospital emergencies. They are struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic,” the actor said after engaging in a verbal duel. with the workers of Congress. “What will happen if I die here,” he asked.

“This shouldn’t be happening. The protesters don’t even pay attention to the police. Political parties should be working for the people. They shouldn’t bother us. I’m not saying that the rise in the price of fuel isn’t not a problem. But that’s not the way to protest this. Would prices drop with such a protest? Shouldn’t our leaders be a little more mature, “said a restless Joju to the media.

“We are on the way to the hospital with a patient for chemotherapy treatment. There are children in the vehicle,” commented a passerby.

Joju George undergoes a medical examination to prove that there is no presence of alcohol in his body. Photo: Manorama



Talk to Manorama news on the premises of the Panangad police station, Joju George refuted the accusation that he was drunk. I used to drink a lot. I quit this habit five years ago. I do not regret having questioned the demonstrators. I’m not going to apologize, he said.

Asked about the allegation that he verbally assaulted women activists, Joju said: I never misbehave around women. I know their value. That’s all I have to say.

He said he was injured in the attack on protesters.

Joju George’s car in vandalized condition.



No protest sign: Police

Kochi DCP Aishwarya Dongre said police did not give Congress written permission to organize the protest. She said a case would be registered against the protesters for blocking the road. Joju will undergo medical tests to prove the drunk driving allegations, she said.

Kodikkunnil questions Joju

Congress President Kodikkunnil Suresh, who opened the protest, said Joju should not have behaved this way. This demonstration is for the people. This demonstration lasted only half an hour. It was intended to reach the ears of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That (the rising price of fuel) might not be a problem for an actor like Joju George, but it is a problem for ordinary people in the country, Suresh said.

Suresh said the party informed the police about the protest and that the police should have put in place alternative systems to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Joju behaved like a jerk: Sudhakaran

Reacting to the controversy, Kerala Pradesh congressional committee chairman K Sudhakaran sharply criticized Joju. “Protests for the cause of the people can create a bit of trouble. But we must not forget that we have achieved a lot with such protests. Rising fuel prices may not be a problem for us. the rich rich. But the poor are not. It is natural that the slaves of the central government and the states, who defend the rising fuel prices, to stand up against a pro-popular strike. a demonstration for the people. Such stars should show at least some social commitment, “Sudhakaran wrote on Facebook.

Speaking to media in Thiruvananthapuram, Sudhakaran said Joju behaved like a “street jester” towards the protesters. “He faced the protesters like a street thug and behaved badly with women. We are seeking action against him,” he said. He also justified the attack on the actor’s car, saying it was a natural reaction.

While gasoline has already reached the mark of 100 rupees per liter or more in all major cities in the country, diesel has reached this level in more than a dozen states.

Joju George won a Special Mention at the 2019 National Film Awards for his performance in Joseph. He also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for the films Chola and Joseph in 2018. He has produced five films including Dulquer Salmaan with Charlie. He was last seen in Malik. His next outing is Thuramukham.