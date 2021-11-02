Multi-alarm fire hits former US viscose complex in Marcus Hook – Delco Times





A smoldering three-alarm fire struck the former U.S. viscose complex on E. Ridge Road (Route 13) on Monday evening. No one was injured in the fire in the warehouse part of the building being demolished. (PETE BANNAN – DAILY HOURS) MARCUS HOOK – A smoldering three-alarm fire struck the former U.S. viscose complex on East Ridge Road (Route 13) on Monday evening. No one was injured in the fire in the warehouse part of the building being demolished. Delaware County Emergency Services Director Timothy Boyce said firefighters brought the blaze under control by 7 p.m. but not under control. Units from southeast Delaware County as well as units from Delaware were on hand to pour water on the fire using raised platforms and hand hoses. Arriving firefighters discovered a fire through the roof. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze of another building in the complex; however, they were careful not to risk unnecessary injury to the empty structure. At one point, an adult reported that his children were in the facility, but they were taken into account. The concern is one, the safety of the firefighters, the community, to make sure it doesn’t spread to those larger buildings and that they can be taken down safely, Boyce said. It’s a massive building that we have here and we have services here from all over the county. The smoke is very acrid. The smoke drifted north toward Trainer and the Monroe Energy plant. I got out and saw smoke coming out of the building, called the fire department, unlocked the door and let them in, said John Woods, who lives across the street from the complex. I know something was wrong because no one should be there. Woods estimated it was 6 p.m. and said he has a business back in the complex, but is being demolished for a new project that is awaiting permits to tear up the remaining structures. It’s a lot of wood in there, the whole roof is all wood, he said. Firefighters were on site in the evening to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the State Historical Marker, Viscose Co. was the first company to successfully manufacture artificial rayon in the early 20th century. The plant made a significant contribution to the country’s defense in both World Wars I and II by supplying fiber for military applications. The planned surrounding neighborhood, called Viscose Village, was designed in the English Domestic Revival style, was unaffected by the fire.

