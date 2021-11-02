Entertainment
Actress and anti-vaxxer Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19
Kristy swanson, who played Buffy in the 1992 movie Buffy the vampire slayer and who recently devoted his social media feed to slamming Dr Fauci, questioning the legality and effectiveness of mask warrants and suggesting COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for child deaths, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Prayers for me please, Swanson wrote in a Tweet on November 1. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, on oxygen etc. all of which are covid related of course. I am in a good mood and in good hands. She added, I was just at the end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they treat me with baricitinib and blood thinners so that I don’t clot. I’m fine.
Many supporters on Twitter and Instagram offered prayers, as well as tips such as Move Over. Don’t stay still. I’m telling you if you do your lungs will fill with fluid, don’t go into the ventilator .. ask for IVERMECTINE / HCQ, they can’t deny the life-saving drugs, and ivermectin m ‘saved !!! Love me horse paste.
Others suggested his hospital stay could have been avoided had the hangar received the inoculation, noting that Less than 5% of all people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus have been fully vaccinated. Some offered prayers for the exhausted medical staff who treat people who downplay science and vaccines but have no problem occupying a hospital bed, or pointed to Swansons’ earlier comments challenging the COVID-19 science, including memes and retweets stating that COVID-19 vaccines caused spontaneous death, or comparing Dr Fauci to fascists and nurse Ratched from We flew over a cuckoo’s nest.
Last year, as Swanson was filming a new film starring conservative actor Scott Baio, the production was closed due to COVID-19 and child safety violations.
