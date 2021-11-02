Entertainment
Twiga Foods Raises $ 50 Million Series C To Grow B2B Food Sourcing Platform
Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 1, 2021.
That it is finally November means that our the two-day space-themed event is now next month
The Top 3 TechCrunch
Nubank files to be made public: Brazilian neobank Nubank has filed for an IPO and TechCrunch has released initial notes regarding its economy. Our reading of his brief impressed us with his low cost client acquisition, his ability to generate long term income from his clients and the fact that his sales and marketing expenses are minimal compared to his overall revenue. More to come on the intricacies of its business model.
Epic is removing Fortnite from China: The China-world decoupling takes several forms. One way to look at it is the growing inability of non-Chinese companies to bring their products to the country’s shores. LinkedIn is out. And now, Epic Games is finishing their work to create a Fortnite version for China, despite Tencent as a key shareholder.
Chromebook sales crash: The news that global PC sales fell 2% in the third quarter may seem like bad news, but computer sales are still above pre-pandemic levels, Ron Miller reports. But among the varieties of PCs available, it seems that Google’s effort on Chromebook is the most effective. It has gone from an 18% market share to just 9%. Good news for Windows, we think.
Startups / VC
Before we get into our startup news series, let’s talk about satellites. News that the gigantic private company SpaceXs Starlink has formed an Indian subsidiary was no surprise. But that it happened the same day as the Amazons Kuiper project wants to put two prototype satellites into orbit at the end of next year caught our attention. We saw American companies continue to advance in space technology despite a more space rivalry at the national level training between China and the United States.
OctoML raises $ 85 million: The work of building and deploying machine learning (ML) models is a big deal. Start-up mage and Spicy AI work in similar technological fields. Or more simply, over time there will be enough tools to help businesses of all sizes and, we presume, levels of technical know-how to handle ML on a large scale without having to fight tooth and nail. nails to hire a full stack, in-house data science team.
Zendesk vs. Twilio? Everyone wants to own customer data. Last year Twilio announced multibillion dollar deal buy Segment, allowing it to enter the world of customer data (more here). And more recently, Zendesk announced that it was losing even more billions of dollars to SurveyMonkey, which will also help it better understand customers. They are not yet in direct competition, but as we see tech companies busying themselves with buying competitors, it will be a recurring theme that two giants that previously played a bit separately are now a bit closer to each other. ‘other.
$ 550 million for tough bets: Any Yahoo can spend $ 50 million on a growing software startup headed for an IPO. Just make sure its various SaaS ratios are in good shape and write the check. Walden Catalyst has just set up a huge fund to invest in more difficult technological solutions to perhaps more intractable problems. The result should be higher returns on home runs. (TechCrunch also hedged a new fund by White Star on weekends.)
Mosaic raises $ 44 million for its construction technology: By working to automate parts of the home construction process, Mosaic wants to reduce the cost of such projects. With many countries around the world experiencing housing related crises, anything that builds more homes seems like a victory for us.
When I Work wants to help you tell others when you are working: Shift work was often organized, managed and controlled in times of crisis via text messages and phone calls. The technology of the Stonehenge era, in other words. When I Work wants to bring a modern messaging to the workers on the job, allowing them to better exchange, miss and hang on to the work according to their needs. He also just raised $ 200 million.
Finally, our notes on startups, Twiga raised $ 50 million to step up food logistics work in Kenya and neighboring countries. As our own Tage Kene-Okafor notes, Africans spend a larger portion of their household income on food than people living in other continents. He wants to shake up this dynamic and bring food at a lower cost to more, according to our reading.
When should your B2C startup enter a new market?
Many entrepreneurs say fortune favors the brave, but French microbiologist Louis Pasteur is right: fortune favors prepared minds.
Bold is good, but smart is better, especially when it comes to expanding the range of a B2C startup. There are many known unknowns to presenting to clients (not to mention regulators) in a foreign market.
“It may be that luck or ingenuity your business has thrived in your home country with minimal marketing expenses, but there is absolutely no guarantee that this will happen overseas,” says Jim Mann, director of acquisitions at Thrasio, a consumer goods company.
Big Tech Inc.
Our own Natasha Lomas has a great insight into how big US tech companies have worked to limit the power of EU privacy laws. You won’t believe that a lot of wealthy companies have worked hard out of sight to make sure that the regulations match their own requirements versus those of consumers!
