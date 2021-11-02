Entertainment
“Rust” Deputy Director Dave Halls speaks
Rust deputy director Dave Halls on Monday called on the industry to reassess its values and practices following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Halls was one of those interviewed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation into the death of Hutchins, after a lead bullet was discharged from a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin while he was rehearsing a scene. The weapon was believed to contain dummy shells, according to crew members on the set that day.
The bullet hit Hutchins in the chest and then continued into director Joel Souza’s shoulder, according to the sheriff’s office. Hutchins later died in a hospital.
rooms, in a statement to the New York Post, said he was shocked and saddened by Hutchins death, calling him a friend and one of the most talented people he has worked with.
I hope this tragedy prompts the industry to reassess its values and practices to ensure that no one is hurt again in the creative process, Halls said in a statement, which did not address the details of the ‘incident.
Halls and his attorney Lisa Torraco did not respond to Times requests for comment.
How the bullet entered the revolver Baldwin was holding during rehearsal remains an open question.
In a recently released affidavit, a detective said Halls seized a gun from a prop cart outside the structure where the scene was to be filmed and handed it to Baldwin.
But Torraco disputed that account in an interview with Fox News on Monday.
That absolutely did not happen, Torraco said. When asked who handed the gun to Baldwin, she did not respond.
As investigators piece together what happened on the day of the fatal shooting, legal experts said it was possible the production company Rust could be held responsible or potentially Halls and the gunsmith who handled the gun.
Usually, gunsmiths or prop masters are responsible for handling weapons on the set. Before handing them over to the actors, they usually show the weapon to the first assistant director for a security check.
Rust gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed told a detective she checked on rehearsal day that the ammunition was dummy bullets and that the guns were locked in a safe during lunch, an affidavit says .
Halls said Gutierrez Reed would usually show him the gun as part of a security check, but told the detective he couldn’t remember checking all the cartridges on the gun until Baldwin brought it to him. receives, according to the affidavit.
In his interview with Fox, Torraco drew attention to Gutierrez Reed, claiming that the gunsmith is responsible for making sure the gun is safe.
Industry experts told The Times that it’s customary for an assistant director to perform a safety check on any weapon before handing it over to an actor.
Rust’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, expressed her frustration that an assistant director yelled at her at lunch on the day of the crash and asked her about the revisions, according to the audio of a call to 911 obtained by The Times.
He’s supposed to check guns, Mitchell said when calling 911. He’s responsible for what happens on set.
Gutierrez Reeds’ attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence said in a statement their client fought for training, days to keep guns and time to prepare for gunfire, but was ultimately canceled by production and its department.
The entire production has become unsafe due to various factors including the lack of safety meetings, they said, adding that they believe these conditions were not their customer’s fault.
There have been calls in Hollywood and the community at large to change the types of guns used on film sets. A California state senator has said he plans to introduce legislation to ban live ammunition and firearms capable of firing live ammunition from film sets.
Halls has already come under scrutiny.
The industry veteran with credits dating from the early 1990s was fired in 2019 from the Freedoms Path movie after a team member suffered a minor and temporary injury when a propeller pistol discharged unexpectedly, according to a producer of the film who declined to be named because he was not authorized to comment.
