Entertainment
Randhir Kapoor has a hilarious response to Kapil Sharma’s request to sing: Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi
Speaking to his YouTube channel, Kapil Sharma shared a new uncensored video from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show starring Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. At one point in the video, Kapil asked Randhir to sing along and got a rather funny response.
Kapil said Raj Kapoor would be very involved in the music for his films, and Randhir replied that his father could play all instruments, even though he had no formal training. Tape recorder Humko bhi chalana nahi aata hai (I don’t even know how to operate a tape recorder), he added.
As Kapil asked him to sing a few lines, Randhir asked, Yeh last show hai kya? Aap iske baad aur show nahi kar rahe (Is this your last show)? He then joked, Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi, khud bhi pit jaoge bhai. Thodi bohot rozi roti meri chal rahi hai, woh chalne do (You won’t just beat me, but yourself too. Don’t take away my livelihood).
Randhir was also asked by Archana Puran Singh how he proposed to his wife Babita Kapoor. He said his family was aware of the relationship. Dishonest luck hi nahi diya (they never gave me a chance), Randhir laughed, as Archana asked if her family members had taken charge of the marriage talks.
Also read: Randhir says Kareena Kapoor rejected her idea of big wedding with Saif Ali Khan, apni shaadi pe kar lena told her
Karisma spoke about making an Instagram Reels video with Randhir behind the scenes and said she gave him instructions on how to go about it. Sab bol rahe the main director of ki bekaar hoon kyunki mujhe itni badi daant mili papa se (everyone said I’m a bad director because dad scolded me). She called him so alert and amazing and said he quickly picked up on the dance step and timing. Um log jo hai, main aur Kareena (Whatever Kareena Kapoor and myself), it’s thanks to him and thanks to them, she said.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/randhir-kapoor-has-a-hilarious-reply-to-kapil-sharma-s-request-to-sing-mujhe-toh-pitwayenge-hi-101635828855370.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]