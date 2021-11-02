Randhir Kapoor has a hilarious response to Kapil Sharma’s request to sing: Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi

Speaking to his YouTube channel, Kapil Sharma shared a new uncensored video from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show starring Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. At one point in the video, Kapil asked Randhir to sing along and got a rather funny response.

Kapil said Raj Kapoor would be very involved in the music for his films, and Randhir replied that his father could play all instruments, even though he had no formal training. Tape recorder Humko bhi chalana nahi aata hai (I don’t even know how to operate a tape recorder), he added.

As Kapil asked him to sing a few lines, Randhir asked, Yeh last show hai kya? Aap iske baad aur show nahi kar rahe (Is this your last show)? He then joked, Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi, khud bhi pit jaoge bhai. Thodi bohot rozi roti meri chal rahi hai, woh chalne do (You won’t just beat me, but yourself too. Don’t take away my livelihood).

Randhir was also asked by Archana Puran Singh how he proposed to his wife Babita Kapoor. He said his family was aware of the relationship. Dishonest luck hi nahi diya (they never gave me a chance), Randhir laughed, as Archana asked if her family members had taken charge of the marriage talks.

Karisma spoke about making an Instagram Reels video with Randhir behind the scenes and said she gave him instructions on how to go about it. Sab bol rahe the main director of ki bekaar hoon kyunki mujhe itni badi daant mili papa se (everyone said I’m a bad director because dad scolded me). She called him so alert and amazing and said he quickly picked up on the dance step and timing. Um log jo hai, main aur Kareena (Whatever Kareena Kapoor and myself), it’s thanks to him and thanks to them, she said.