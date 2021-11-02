Sam Frost says she will get COVID vaccine after backlash





Frost was widely criticized after she tearfully said in an Instagram post in October that she had not been vaccinated and used the word segregation to describe the treatment of unvaccinated people. Frost said she had good reason not to be vaccinated and made her choice after discussions with her doctor and psychologist. But I feel like it’s now coming to a point in the world where there’s a lot of segregation, a lot of harsh judgments, and it’s wreaking havoc on my sanity, Frost said. Frost’s position drew the wrath of high-profile figures, including influencer Abbie Chatfield, who has been a strong advocate for immunization and was quick to call Frost. So brave to say that you put yourself as an individual above your community because you listen to misinformation. Another reality TV star bites the dust, Chatfield posted on Instagram. Studio 10 Host Sarah Harris also said she was concerned Frost had sent the wrong message. Personally, I like Sam Frost, she’s a really sweet girl and I don’t like the bunch of stuff she cuts, but I think maybe it was quite misguided of her to post this video while so many people have lost their livelihoods, family members, Harris said. I can understand why some people get frustrated. Meanwhile, comedian and radio presenter Em Rusciano tweeted: Watching Sam Frost speak in tears of segregation because she chooses not to be vaccinated and is called brave by her supporters brings me to a level of what I did not know possible. Others, including columnist Kerri Sackville writing for the headline, have warned of social media calls snowballing into Frost’s public shame. Following the backlash, Frost shut down her Instagram account, but returned to the social media site last week and thanked her followers for their support and love. I have received thousands and thousands of beautiful messages and emails. I appreciate it, more than you will ever know, she said. Incredibly grateful to my friends, family and co-workers who held my hand during the storm and loved me unconditionally. Frost also thanked his amazing bosses for helping to craft a plan that works for everyone. Frosts post follows NSW Premier Dominic Perrottets’ announcement on Monday that unvaccinated people will have to wait until the state reaches a 95% vaccination rate or December 15 (whichever comes first) before that the restrictions do not soften for them. We want to make sure that when we open we open securely, [and] our vaccination rates have been critical, said Perrottet. We want a united society, and we believe that moving this date back to December 15 will provide an incentive. Check out upcoming TV series, streaming series, and movies to add to your must-haves. Get the Watchlist delivered every Thursday.

