A Hollywood Mystery at USC Annenberg Media

Family story or campus secret? Ryan Coleman tracks down a Hollywood rumor in the halls of Doheny Library.

I just started at USC, and my uncle Jeff who went here in the 70s recently told me a story from his time there that I couldn’t believe. It all starts at the Doheny Library.

Oh, I think I almost lived in the Doheny library. It was a great place to study.

One day Jeff was looking for a work of art in the special collections. He asked a librarian for help, and that librarian dragged him deep into a maze of back shops.

He was walking, looking at things, and I noticed what I thought was an Academy Award statue on the bottom shelf. I said, what is it? And he just says, in a neutral tone, Oh, this is the Clark Gables Oscar, and keeps looking.

What? I couldn’t believe it. I do not believe it. Clark Gables Academy Award for What Happened One Night, chillin ‘on a shelf in a back room in Doheny.

My first thought was, well, this thing is really bad. And my second thought was, what is he doing here in this section of the USC library?

What indeed. I had to know. I had no idea then that pulling this thread would unravel a story involving death, deception, and anonymous millionaires bidding in private auctions. My first lead was Meredith Wold.

I am the webmaster and owner of dearmrgable.com. I ran this for 13 years. I consider myself a Clark Gable historian.

[Archival audio:

Presenter: Mr. Gable, on behalf of the 20 million fans, I present to you this kingly crown.

Gable: Thank you Ed…]

I asked Wold about the Gables Oscar and she told me a story about Richard Lang, the son of Gable’s friends and his wife Carole Lombards. One day, the couple agreed to keep him …

Richard wanted to be an actor and he won the Oscar and he thought: I’m going to have one of my own someday, and Clark says: You know what? You can have it.

The movement of this Oscar around Hollywood over the next 70 years is well documented until Gables’ son after Gable’s death, later sold to Christies, auctioned off to Steven Spielberg in 96, donated to the academy and soon exhibited at the museum academy. But never, it seems, at USC. So what did my uncle see?

Someone told me that there was a copy floating around somewhere, that there were actually two, but I never had any evidence.

A copy of Oscar? The story got more and more implausible the more I researched. I knew only one man could have the full story, so I returned to the crime scene to question him about it.

My name is Steve Hanson, I am the head of the USC Film Arts Library.

In the Hansons story, little Richard Lang used Gables Oscar as little more than a punching bag.

When the time came for his mother to pick him up, he had his little locomotive in one hand, and he wanted to take the Oscar with him. He kept calling him his target, I don’t think he knew what it was. Gable gave it to him, and he then applied for another through the academy.

Gables’ second wife ultimately donated the copy to USC when the original was returned. But does anyone know where the copy is now?

Oh yes! It is currently on display in Dean Daleys’ office at the School of Film Arts.

[Archival audio: 1935 Oscars opening ceremony music.]

And There you go. The story of two Oscars, each in good hands.