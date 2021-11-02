How to Watch Queen Night on Dancing With the Stars Tonight (1/21): Time, Channel, Free Live Stream





Couples on Dancing with the stars will perform on Songs by Queen on Monday, November 1, 2021 on ABC. DIRECT: ABC enabled

ABC enabled fuboTV (free try); Hulu Live TV (free try) The show will feature an opening number of Queen’s I Want It All. In addition to the solo dances, ABC said, tonight will include relay dances. For the relay dances, the pairs from each relay group compete against each other for additional bonus points from the judges, awarded to the pair (s) who they believe perform best in each relay. The dance styles and songs tonight are: Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dance the Viennese waltz on Somebody To Love

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dance tango on body language

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (We Got Love Teyana and Iman) and pro Daniella Karagach dance the pasodoble on Another One Bites The Dust

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dance the quickstep to Fat Bottomed Girls

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dance the pasodoble on We Will Rock You

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (The Bold Type) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the foxtrot to Killer Queen

The Talk talk show co-host Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the jive to Dont Stop Me Now

WWE Superstar The Miz (Miz & Mrs.) and pro Witney Carson dancing the foxtrot on Radio Ga Ga

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dance the foxtrot at Youre My Best Friend Relay dance groups (with each group’s dance style and Queen’s song) are as follows: Jive Crazy Little Thing Called Love – The Miz and Witney Carson, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Queen & David Bowie Pressurized Foxtrot – JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson, Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy & Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Viennese Waltz We Are The Champions – Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber and Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev Eliminated so far have been: Real Housewife Kenya Moore and her professional dance partner, Brandon Armstrong.

Spice Girl Mel C and her professional dance partner, Gleb Savchenko



Actor Brian Austin Green and his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess



Bachelor Matt James and his professional dance partner, Lindsay Arnold



Reality TV star Christine Chiu and professional dancer Pasha Pashkov



Martin Kove and professional dancer Britt Stewart

Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks. The judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The judges of “Dance with the stars”. From left to right: Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. (ABC / Eric McCandless)ABC

