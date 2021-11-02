Entertainment
Michelle Obama to speak with students from across the country | Culture & Leisure
NEW YORK (AP) Michelle Obama’s next class for her Becoming memoir will be student-centric.
The former first lady will appear on November 9 at 1 p.m. with black actor Yara Shahidi for a live chat with students from 22 schools across the country, from Cal Poly Pomona to Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md., D ‘where Obama and Shahidi will be speaking.
BET plans to broadcast the event at a later date, to be determined.
I look forward to hearing from students across our country as they navigate their studies and their lives during this unprecedented time, Obama said in a statement Monday.
As a first generation student myself, I remember my own struggles with managing classes and finding my place on campus and I can’t even imagine how difficult it is to do so during a pandemic. , when it feels so much like it’s constantly in place. the air. I just hope they realize that moments of doubt and fear are just natural, but if we embrace those moments, if we own our stories and use our voices, we can share the best parts of us- same with the world.
Along with the November 9 event, Crown is donating 100 copies to each of the 12 schools in the Maryland Community College Consortium.
We know the book has had a profound impact on young people, especially young women, and has become something of a touchstone, Drake said.
Obama’s book, published in 2018, has sold nearly 10 million copies in the United States alone and continues to sell over 2,000 copies per week, according to the President of the Crown, David Drake. Most political memories, even those of presidents or first ladies, are forgotten after the initial publicity. But Obama’s book has been awarded everywhere, from Ohio State University to Fresno City College, in courses ranging from composition to studies of black women.
Julie Gallagher, associate professor of history at Penn State Brandywine, included the book in her course on Civil Rights in the Modern Era. She noted that civil rights narratives often focus on the South, but that Obama grew up in Chicago and therefore told the story of a northern state. And Gallagher found Obama’s memoir an invaluable contrast to how black women are often portrayed in the media.
Here is this woman who comes from a very strong and loving family, she said. It is a story of love, determination, courage, community, of several generations working to fight for the American dream.
In 2020, the University of California, Irvine included Becoming in its Great Big Read for students, faculty, and staff. Marguerite Bonous-Hammarth, the school’s assistant vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, told The Associated Press that the topics covered included personal identity, patriotism, relationships between loved ones and families, as well as questioning roles and finding ways to work around incidents. and the impacts of discrimination in society.
Earlier this year, Crown released an edition aimed at young readers, ages 10 and up, which Obama will help promote when she appears at the National Council of English Teachers’ convention on November 18. She will deliver the keynote address and speak with NCTE Vice President Valerie Kinloch, the first black female dean of the University of Pittsburghs School of Education.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
