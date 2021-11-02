Did you know that these Bollywood Diwali releases have done some great box office deals?





Bollywood Diwali releases that were box office hits | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo won Rs 388 crore at the box office Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Happy New Year made history in BO by raking Rs 408 crore Golmaal Again won around Rs 205 crore We are only two days away from celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali. It’s that time of year again when people go shopping on Diwali to look their best for the occasion. On Diwali, people exchange greetings, gifts and jokes. And on this special occasion, the filmmakers release their films. In the past, audiences have seen major box office clashes on Diwali. This year, there is no box office clash in Bollywood since only the film by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi, released in theaters. The movie will hook up to the Hollywood movie Eternals November 5. And on November 4, Rajinikanth’s film, Annaatthe will release. Once the films are released, we will know their box office numbers. Until then, we take a look back at five Bollywood Diwali releases that created a box office storm. Good year Directed by Farah Khan, Good year with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The movie was released on October 24, 2014, and it made the cash registers ring as it showed Rs 408 crore. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo The film by Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a full-fledged family entertainer. The film was directed by none other than filmmaker Sooraj Barjatiya, known for his family dramas. The film was released in 2015. As for the box office collection of the film, it is Rs 388 crore. Golmaal again Believe it or not, but filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s film, Golmaal again, is one of those Diwali releases that broke many box office records. With Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Kunal Khemmu and others, Golmaal again won approximately Rs 205.69 crore. Jab Tak Hai Jaan Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma created magic together on the big screen with their 2012 film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Directed by the late Yash Chopra, the film was released in theaters on November 13, 2012. Speaking of its box office collection, it comes to around Rs 211 crore. Son of Sardaar Son of Sardaar was directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film, which starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles, was released on November 13, 2012. Almost 10 years ago, Son of Sardaar earned Rs 161 crore. In the meantime, which movie are you looking forward to seeing this Diwali? Tweet @TimesNow and share your thoughts.

