Gray Ghost team announces name and concept for new restaurant in downtown Eddystone





Named after a mythological fire-breathing bird-like creature, Basan is a new restaurant coming to downtown Detroit from the team behind the popular Brush Park Gray Ghost restaurant. Currently under construction, the 85-seat restaurant is located on the ground floor of the Olympia Developments Eddystone residences. Basan will serve dishes inspired by Asian street food and cooked over the open flame of a Robata grill. The owners say they want the atmosphere to be energetic and reminiscent of an Izakaya, a laid-back Japanese bar with food. Given Eddystones’ historic proximity to Little Caesars Arena, we knew this concept needed to match the incredible energy and vibrancy of the Detroit District and appeal to a wide variety of guests, said Chef John Vermiglio. in a media alert on the new concept. The Izakaya dining style felt like a natural fit. Our guests will be able to create their own experience, whether it’s a pre-game stop for cocktails and a quick bite or a more organized multi-course dinner. Details of Basan were announced at a sold-out Halloween dinner at Gray Ghost on Sunday night where the Four Man Ladder team which includes Vermiglio, Chef Joe Giacomino, Beverage Director Will Lee and Director of Operations Michael Gray previewed some of Basan’s dishes, including a fried bao bao bun and shoyu glazed baby back ribs with wasabi potato dumplings. Basan, which will seat an additional 26 on an outdoor patio, will have an open kitchen design, plush red velvet seating, and touches of natural wood and custom artwork. The Eddystone is located at 2703 Park in Detroit, a short walk from Little Caesars Arena and Ford Field. Visit basandetroit.com for further updates. Following:The Gray Ghost team will set up a new restaurant in the old Eddystone hotel Following:Two new restaurants are planned for Little Caesars Arena [email protected] Twitter: @melodybaetens

