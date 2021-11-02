Open call for tenders for the expansion of Ray Stoaks Plaza | News, Sports, Jobs

FOLLANSBEE – Plans to expand the Ray Stoaks Plaza in Town Square took a further step on Monday with the opening of a bid for the project.

The sole bid, in the amount of $ 310,600, was Empire Go-Green Recycling, a local business established by local developer Scott Ewusiak and acquired by Empire Diversified Energy of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. in 2019.

Ewusiak is president of Empire, which is also developing the old trimodal terminal, located on waterfront property previously owned by Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel and renamed the Port of West Virginia.

Council is expected to consider the candidacy at the regular meeting next Monday.

Mayor David Velegol Jr. said Empire’s offering includes major elements of the project, such as an arched entrance, fountain and wall at seating level and other aspects, such as lighting, which could be realized later as funds are raised.

He said he would seek state and federal grants to supplement contributions and grants already received for the place.

On Monday, Velegol announced that the Hancock County Savings Bank Charitable Foundation had awarded him $ 2,500 in addition to a grant of $ 45,000 given by the Charles and Thelma Pugliese Foundation and $ 120,000 left in the city by the late teacher Dorothy. Kotroumanis.

Plans call for an area of ​​approximately 6,500 square feet north of the City Building, including Penn Street between State Route 2 and Virginia Avenue, to be transformed into a public plaza with seats, tables, flower beds. and greenery.

CT Consultants of Akron, designers of the place, had estimated its cost at $ 285,000.

The area between the City Building and the adjacent Little Bear Daycare was nicknamed the Ray Stoaks Plaza years ago in honor of a longtime city manager and has been used for various public gatherings, including the program of Christmas lighting in the city.

This summer, Velegol hosted weekly food truck and light entertainment appearances in this neighborhood to convey his vision for the future plaza, which he hopes will spark interest in the downtown business district.

Velegol has said since announcing the plans, “People ask me all the time about this. They can’t wait to have it.

In other cases, city manager Jack McIntosh said work would begin on three major water projects in the near future.

They include replacing a damaged sewer line in the Blosser Lane area along Allegheny Creek and upgrading pumping stations on Lee Road and Brooke Street, both scheduled to begin this month.

McIntosh said work will also begin soon on the reconfiguration of the Hooverson Heights water plant, including extending a line between it and the city’s downtown water plant.

He said the link will sometimes allow the downtown plant to supply its well water to customers in the city’s suburbs.

Citing a benefit, McIntosh said the city would not need staff to run the Hooverson Heights plant during the holidays.

In other cases:

–McIntosh said talks are continuing with state highway officials regarding the replacement of the electrical conduit serving light poles along National Highway 2 between Allegheny and Ohio Streets.

Plans had been made to access underground wiring by digging trenches along adjacent sidewalks and then patching those areas of Highway 2. But he said state officials have requested that the entire street be repaved.

Velegol noted that he and other city officials had hoped to avoid tearing up the sidewalks and possibly damaging the gas lines below.

– City fire chief Larry Rea told council that Williams, a company that builds natural gas lines, has donated $ 2,000 for tablets that he and others with the service of fire can use to submit state-required incident reports.

