Actor Joju George opposes blockade of Congress Road, injured in melee





A blockade of the Vyttila-Edappally NH bypass organized by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) on Monday against soaring fuel prices caused traffic jams on the stretch and choked traffic on other roads in the city. Actor Joju George, who opposed the blockade, was injured in a confrontation with party members and his car’s rear windshield was smashed in the melee. Maradu police have recorded two cases against party activists. They were charged under Articles 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (riots) and 283 (presenting danger or obstruction on public roads) and under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 for coming together in violation of social distancing standards, in a suo motu case by the police. In addition, they were charged under sections 341 of the IPC (undue hardship), 323 (willfully causing injury) 294 B (use of obscene words), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation). ), with the exception of Kerala Prevention. of the Law on Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation, 2019, on the basis of a complaint by the actor. Much failed The police traffic regulations did not give the expected results and the traffic jams lasted well after 2 p.m. Large numbers of people were stranded on the road on a day when schools in the state reopened. Regarding the allegation that the actor spoke rudely to women, a senior police officer said video footage of the incident was available and action would be taken based on it. With a section of activists alleging he was drunk, he volunteered to take a blood test. The result from Tripunithura Taluk Hospital showed that he did not drive under the influence of alcohol. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chairman K. Sudhakaran accused Mr. George of attempting to disrupt the protest and of misbehaving with the party workers. He said the actor was drunk and criticized the police for not taking action against him. The workers would file a complaint against the actor, he said. Position of the actors Mr George said he was enraged by the fact that many motorists found themselves stranded for more than an hour on the NH ring road. Among those affected were patients, including a child who was taken to hospital for chemotherapy. I haven’t spoken rudely to any woman, he said.

