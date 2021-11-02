Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday: The Badshah Bollywood Car Collection From A Rolls Royce To A Santro





Shah Rukh Khan Car Collection | It is a very intriguing car, as it contains a car considered to be the epitome of luxury, several luxury sedans, SUVs, as well as a humble Hyundai Creta and an older generation Santro. The king, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, turns 56 today. And although the drug fiasco with her son is done before his special day. His social media feeds are full of messages from fans around the world wishing him the best. We would like to wish him too and in the only way we know how to take a good look at his car collection. It is a very intriguing car, as it contains a car considered to be the epitome of luxury, several luxury sedans, SUVs, as well as a humble Hyundai Creta and an older generation Santro. Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe One of Rolls Royce’s most amazing offerings, the Phantom Drophead Coupe can be yours for a price of Rs 7 crore. The Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé is powered by a 6.8 liter V12 engine producing 460 hp and 750 Nm. Bmw i8 One of the most amazing hybrid cars that can be bought in India, the BMW i8 has a 1.5 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor with a combined power and torque of 357 hp and 570 Nm respectively. BMW 7 Series The BMW 7 Series has been one of Bollywood’s most beloved premium luxury sedans. The 760 Li is powered by a 6.0 liter V12 petrol engine which is good for developing a maximum power of 544 hp with a maximum torque of 750 Nm. The BMW 7 Series is one of the most feature rich cars in the world. world. Bentley Continental GT One of the best grand touring cars in the world, the Bentley Continental GT is an integral part of Shahrukh Khan’s garage. The car is powered by a 4.0 liter V8 engine which is good at producing power and torque of 500 hp and 660 Nm respectively. Hyundai Creta 2020 The 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in March this year and the very first Creta was owned by Mr. Khan. In addition to this, the Bollywood Badshah also has the previous generation Creta from 2015. First launched in the Venue, the new Creta also benefits from Hyundai’s BlueLink technology with additional features such as the Hello BlueLink alarm clock control. , a voice command to open / close the sunroof. , etc. Hyundai santro The association of Shah Rukh Khan and Hyundai started in 1998 and over the years the star has been the face of not only the Santro brand but also Hyundai Motor India. The star has owned the first generation of Santro for over 20 years. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

