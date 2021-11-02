Peter Scolari: versatile comic actor who has become a staple of American television

Peter Scolari, a versatile comedic actor who played television roles in Bosom buddies and Newhart in the 1980s and won an Emmy Award in 2016 as the father of Lena Dunham in the HBO comedy series Girls, died at the age of 66.

Scolari, who has had a young and edgy appearance throughout his career, appeared in several films but was much better known for his television and theater work. His role of escape entered Bosom buddies, a slapstick comedy on ABC-TV premiered in 1980 starring Scolari and Tom Hanks as copywriters who were evicted from their New York apartment.

They dress like women to conceal their identities, rekindling a run-down showbiz trope perhaps best done in the 1959 Billy Wilders comedy Some like it hot, with Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, and in Tootsie, a 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman.

Hanks (as Kip) and Scolari (as Henry) find an all-female room at the Susan B Anthony Hotel. Impersonating Buffy and Hildegard, they comically juggle their real and supposed identities while negotiating the pitfalls of work and romance.

Some critics have dismissed the series as Some like it lukewarm, but audiences wrote so many enthusiastic letters to ABC that it was renewed for a second season.

We really took a beating in the press, we got hammered for it the first few weeks, Scolari told the Los Angeles Times in 2010. But when Dustin Hoffman goes out with Tootsie, everyone says, Oooh, masterpiece.

Bosom buddies only lasted two years, but it often appeared on TV show listings that were canceled too soon. This launched the two actors in their careers, with Hanks becoming a Hollywood superstar and Scolari achieving more modest success on the small screen. They remained close friends.

Scolari later became a regular at Newhart, comedian Bob Newhart, CBS’s second sitcom, which took place in a quirky and quaint village in Vermont and aired from 1982 to 1990. Scolari played the role of a reliable, if at times empty-handed television producer. meaning, Michael Harris, who persuades Newhart’s character to host a local show.

Scolari has been nominated for three Emmy Awards for Newhart. He considered the star of the eponymous series, known for his understated and unemotional style, a major influence on his acting career.

Over the years, Scolari has appeared in dozens of TV shows, including The boat of love, Ally McBeal, The family album, IS and West wing. From 1997 to 2000 he played a central role in Honey I Shrunk Kids: The TV Show, describing an eccentric inventor originally played by Rick Moranis in the 1989 blockbuster film. He had a voice role in the 2004 computer-animated Christmas film The Polar Express, which also included Hanks.

Scolari as the father of Lena Dunhams on screen in Girls (Apatow Productions / Kobal / Shutterstock)

On stage, Scolari has appeared in replacement roles in longtime musicals. Hair spray and Bad. He reunited with Hanks in a Broadway production in 2013 A lucky guy, a play by Nora Ephron about a New York tabloid reporter.

In Magic / Bird, a 2012 play by Eric Simonson about basketball stars Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, Scolari played five distinct roles, including Boston Celtics general manager Red Auerbach and Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley and team owner Jerry Buss.

In 2014, Scolari, an unusual baseball player, appeared in Simonsons Bronx Bombers as the great baseball player Yogi Berra, playing alongside his wife, Tracy Shayne, as Berra’s wife, Carmen. He has also appeared in off-Broadway plays and touring productions of Biloxi Blues, Fat and The man of music, among others.

From 2012 to 2017, Scolari found a new generation of fans as Tad Horvath, the father of Dunham’s character in Girls, a hit comedy on HBO. During the first few seasons he was a standard Midwestern dad but as the series progressed his character became more interesting and complex, eventually turning gay.

Scolari was not initially nominated for an Emmy Award for the role. He replaced another actor who had appeared in too many episodes to qualify for the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category, and then won the Emmy.

In an Instagram post, Dunham called Scolari the most shy extrovert, the most dramatic comedian, the most humble icon.

Tom Hanks and Scolari in 2010; they became friends after launching their careers in the TV series Bosom Buddies (Getty)

After winning the Emmy, Scolari noted with irony that he was turned down for better games.

A measure of my success is how high the rejections I face are, he said. Kansas City Star in 2019. If I lose a role to a movie star at this point in my career, then I’m fine. Because now I’m in the race.

Peter Thomas Scolari was born on September 12, 1955 in New York. He said he grew up in a tumultuous home where mum was a recovering alcoholic, still sober for over 40 years, while dad was a lawyer and a rabid man.

Scolari excelled at the sport, but his focus changed when he starred in a high school production How to be successful in business without really trying.

I made a scene, he told the Toronto Star in 2008, i laughed, i walked off the stage, and then bam! I had a white light experience. This is it, I thought. This is what I want to do with my life. I will be an actor.

He attended Occidental College in Los Angeles and City College in New York, where he joined a theater group that included Danny DeVito, Jeff Goldblum, and Rhea Perlman. He learned to juggle, to walk on his hands and to walk a tightrope.

Before Bosom buddies, created in 1980, Scolari has appeared in several films and television shows, including a regular role in Good time girls, a short-lived comedy series set in Washington during World War II.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey Network, Scolari said he suffered from bipolar disorder and struggled with drugs and alcohol until his quarantine was over, when he joined a recovery program in 12 steps.

His marriages with Lisa Kretzschmar, Debra Steagall and Cathy Trien ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of seven years, Tracy Shayne; two children from her second marriage; two children from her third marriage; a sister; and a brother.

Scolari remained in demand as an actor until his death, playing a corrupt cop in the televised crime drama Gotham from 2014 to 2019 and director of show business in the 2019 miniseries Fosse / Verdon. Some of his last screen appearances this year were in Wrong, a dark television drama about demonic possession and the supernatural, in which he plays a Catholic bishop.

Scolari had gotten used to people recognizing his face but weren’t sure who he was. When people say, I know you. What have I seen you in? he said in 2019 i reply, well it depends on your age.

Peter Scolari, actor, born September 12, 1955, died October 22, 2021

The Washington Post