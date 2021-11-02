Democrats and Representatives hope for good turnout today





Clouds and low temperatures are expected for today’s election, but luckily little rain could prevent voters from going to the polls as they select a wide range of candidates for everything from police officers to members of the county council. Judicial races, including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court, lead the ballot, and local voters will be asked to fill two vacant seats in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. There Democrats Deborah Krull of Media and Tinu Moss of Yeadon will face Republicans Michael Ruggieri of Haverford and Deborah Truscello of Garnet Valley. Outgoing Democratic County Councilor Kevin Madden is also seeking re-election for another four years, while current board chairman Brian Zidek has decided not to run. Former Darby Township commissioner and union leader Richard Womack will instead compete with Madden for county council against Republican challengers Frank Agovino, Springfield School Board treasurer and outgoing Clifton Heights mayor Joe Lombardo. There are also three races for non-commissioned officers, where incumbent Democratic Sheriff Jerry L. Sanders Jr. faces Republican Lawrence E. Weigand III; incumbent Democratic comptroller Joanne Phillips hopes to fend off GOP challenger Sherry Smyth; and Democratic Registry of Wills owner Rachel Ezzell Berry faces Republican David J. Bartholf. Despite a vote count of 201,951 registered Democrats against 151,063 Republicans in the county, Delco GOP Party Chairman Tom McGarrigle on Monday said he was confident some recent problems would drive out loyalists and independents for his candidates. McGarrigle pointed to a recent NBC News poll that put Democratic President Joe Bidens’ approval rating at just 42%, as well as around 670 mail-in ballots that were apparently sent to the wrong people by a third-party vendor as as potential drivers of participation. Agovino and Lombardo have filed an emergency petition demanding that these and 5,500 overdue ballots be placed in receivership after a full account of the situation. Common Pleas Judge Kelly Eckel dismissed the lawsuit on Monday evening. I feel really good with our two candidates, said McGarrigle. They are both small entrepreneurs with a solid business background. McGarrigle added that he hoped the return of a few Republicans to county council, which is under full Democratic control for the first time in history, would provide checks and balances. McGarrigle said he would also attend hard-fought school board races in Radnor and Haverford, as well as local government races in Springfield, Newtown and Concord. Delaware County Democratic Party President Colleen Guiney was concerned about the amount of money going into school board races for anti-science and anti-knowledge candidates and said she hoped voters would keep out mind the work the County Council has been doing over the past two years. She stressed that the council was working to get people without a health service vaccinated, establish a health service and distribute money to businesses, homeowners and utility companies during the COVID-pandemic. 19 for the purpose of saving lives and keeping residents in their homes or working as the economy faltered. Guiney also highlighted Maddens’ work to regain control of the county jail from the private for-profit company GEO, and the councils overall want to have a more open and transparent government that is more responsive to residents. It takes a long time to work things out, Guiney said. There are so many things they are still trying to do and I just hope the voters want more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delcotimes.com/2021/11/01/election-day-means-plenty-of-choices-for-voters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos