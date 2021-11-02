Filipino “Squid Game” Actor Says Racist Cabbage Throwing Incident in South Korea Left Him “Crying Inside”





Christian Lagahit, the actor behind Squid Game’s Player # 276, shared his experience as a foreign worker in South Korea in a video interview posted to YouTube last week. The racist incident: October 23, based in South Korea asian boss posted their video interview with Filipino actor Lagahit on their official YouTube channel. There was this woman staring at me. At first I didn’t pay attention because I thought maybe she was looking at the boys, because there were boys in front of me. I thought she was watching the students. A few minutes passed… I was just surprised when something hit my face. She threw a cabbage in my face straight to my face, shares Lagahit.

His glasses fell off and were shattered by the impact. Another woman on the bus explained to him that the cabbage thrower wanted him to get off the bus because he was not Korean. Lagahit says there are no foreign buses in Korea and that the trip he was taking was the last trip home.

The hardest part was that no one was paying attention to me. There were a lot of people on the bus. It was packed, but no one was there to at least help me, Lagahit says in the video.

I was crying inside. For me, I couldn’t do anything more. I couldn’t complain, but what I didn’t understand was that there were other people inside that little bus. I felt so bad that no one was ready to help me, he adds.

The woman also verbally assaulted him. Lagahit remembers saying: All foreigners here in Korea are bad people!

When the host asks if discrimination is common in South Korea, Lagahit admits to hearing other foreigners tell stories of prejudice and abuse. He also remembers a time when Korean locals didn’t want to sit next to him on another bus. The foreign actor: In the same way Anupam Tripathi, the actor behind player # 199 Ali Abdul, Lagahit also played the role of a migrant worker from Pakistan. The story continues He moved to Korea from the Philippines in 2015 as an English teacher. Lagahit has also had part-time gigs in films such as “Space Sweepers” and “The Negotiation”.

The actor initially auditioned for the character of Ali before landing Player 276. He believes Ali’s story reflects the real lives of many migrant workers in Korea. There are still a lot of foreign workers who receive the same treatment as Ali in the drama Squid Game, Lagahit told Asian Boss. I hope it would be a wake-up call for the government to also check the welfare of foreign workers here in Korea, because I believe that foreign workers contribute a lot to the growth of this country.

He also says he hopes the success of Squid Game will open doors for foreign actors to play roles other than factory workers or background characters.

I’ve seen non-Koreans succeed here in Korea, but most of those people are from the United States or Europe, Lagahit says. It is time that Asians, non-Koreans, can also be successful and make those big dreams come true here. Ultimately, everyone is allowed to dream big. If these whites can, so can we. Featured Image Via @ chrisyan8 (left), asian boss (law) Do you like this content? Read more about NextShark! Man who violently pushed elderly Asian woman in Queens ARRESTED after community shared photos Older Asian woman smitten in Manhattan now feels closer to normal, says son Breakthrough COVID-19 researcher shot dead in Pittsburgh San Jose Police Identify Suspect Who Targeted Asian Businesses For Vandalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/squid-game-filipino-actor-says-221916286.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos