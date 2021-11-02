Zayn Malik’s sister backs him up, says God is “watching” amid claims he hit Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda: “Let them hurt you”

Musician Zayn Malik’s sisters Waliyha Malik and Safaa Malik have shared messages supporting their brother, amid allegations he harassed his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid and mother Yolanda Hadid.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Waliyha and Safaa shared articles on marriage, family, karma and respect for women, among others, after Zayn was accused of being involved in a heated argument.

On Instagram, part of a post shared by Waliyha read, “The storm will pass. No matter how far away you may seem from happiness and peace, it will always happen eventually, better days are closer than you are. think so. “

One of his posts also read: “When you decide to marry someone, do it for the right reasons. Compatibility is much more important than chemistry. Getting along with someone, laughing with someone. one and having similar interests will not lead to a successful marriage. If you have goals and ambitions, does your potential have them too? Are you on the same page? of spirit, same values ​​and morals as you? Are they looking after their families. Are they kind?

He added, “Knowing this, you will understand how they will treat you and your family. These are the questions you need to ask yourself. These are the conversations you need to have. And most importantly, do they have Allah in them. their hearts? Are they striving to be better? Do you want to take you to Jannah? It is so important to have these discussions. Just “loving” someone is not enough because that love will start to fade once you realize how different you are. What you look for in a spouse reflects who you are and what you do. Your children are a reflection of you and everything you teach them. Choose wisely with whom you are want to uplift them. Ask the questions. Have the conversations. – Silent perception. ”

Waliyha also shared an excerpt from Zayn’s memoir, Zayn: The Official Autobiography: “I have always been brought up with respect for women, both of my parents instilled this in me. And in my experience, women have been the smartest, most peaceful and positive influences in my life. ” She added “Zayn” and red heart emojis at the end of the message.

Waliyha also shared a post on karma. “Karma ends up taking it out on everyone. You can’t get away with fucking people all your life, I don’t care who you are. The revenge you deserve,” the quote reads. attributed to Jessica Brody.

Recently, Safaa shared an article about the family which was re-shared by Waliyha. He would say, “Everything we need (red heart emoji). FAMILY, we might not have everything together, but together we have everything.” She also wrote: “@zazyn you are so loved by all of us” with a white heart emoji.

Last month, Zayn made a clear plea to the charges of harassing Gigi and her mother, reality TV star, Yolanda, during an argument on September 29 at the family’s home outside of Philadelphia. He was accused of grabbing Yolanda and pushing her against a dresser, the AP news agency reported, citing court documents.

Zayn pleaded guilty to four summary counts of harassment, meaning he refused to admit his guilt but accepted the punishment. According to AP, a judge sentenced him to 90 days probation on each count, nearly a year in total.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have a one-year-old daughter, Khai. According to the ANI news agency, Zayn and Gigi recently separated.