Rs 284 crores! Money riding on Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan may have gone through a personal crisis in recent days. King Khan’s son was involved in an NCB drug seizure on a cruise ship and was later arrested in early October. A three-week ordeal finally ended when the Bombay High Court granted bail to the star child before Diwali and Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. And to be honest there was a scary moment for SRK fans when online tutoring company Byjus stopped all ads featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan amid investigation of his son Aryan Khan in a drug case. However, all things done and dusted off, SRK remains one of Bollywood’s biggest draws, and its annual income of Rs 284 crore is the biggest proof of that. SRK’s income comes from many different sources such as endorsements, business investments, and popular sports teams. SRK Here are his sources of income While Shah Rukh may have made a huge success in Bollywood, but he too made his debut by winning television. He started his career with iconic shows Fauji and Circus and most recently was seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 3 and Kya Aap Panchvi Pass se Tez Hai? In fact, SRK charged Rs 2.5 crore per episode for Zor ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. Home made SRK runs Red Chillies Entertainment, one of Bollywood’s most successful production houses. According to reports from The Economic Times, the production house has an annual turnover of Rs 500 crore. In an earlier report, KidZania India director and CEO Sanjeev Kumar revealed that their project in Mumbai cost around Rs 100 crore. Endorsements Shah Rukh Khan SRK has been the face of many brands over the years. From Pepsi, Nokia, Hyundai to Whirlpool, DishTV and Big Basket, the superstar has been the driving force behind several infomercials during the year. SRK charges around Rs 4 crore per day for commercials shoots. Sport Team SRK is not only the owner of the very successful Calcutta Horsemen (KKR) in IPL, but also owns the Caribbean domestic T20 league with T&T Knight Riders. According to reports, sponsors have to pay Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore for their logo to be worn on the back of the KKR jersey. Finally, according to Forbes Rich List 2921, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is estimated to be around 5,000 crore Indian rupees. Shah Rukh Khan opens up about Bollywood trip and fan love On the work side, SRK will soon be seen in spy drama Pathane, where he will attempt the role of a secret agent. The actor started shooting for the film last year in Mumbai. With SRK and Deepika, the film came up with a budget of over Rs 250 crore.

