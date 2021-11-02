Fehinti Balogun’s call to action takes place on stage at COP26





Actor Fehinti Balogun knows that theater can mobilize people towards climate action, because that’s what he has done for him. In 2017, while preparing for a role in Myth, a climate parable, he started reading books about climate change and became alarmed at the unusually hot summer he was experiencing in England. The play itself required him and the other actors to repeat the same mundane lines over and over again, to the point of absurdity, as their surroundings broke terribly around them, the walls streaked with oil, the stove. catching fire, the freezer oozing water. The whole experience changed her life, Balogun said. Suddenly, nothing seemed more important than tackling the global crisis. Not even land the lead role in a West End production (a long-coveted dream) of The Importance of Being Consistent. His growing anxiety made him feel like he was experiencing a real-world version of the myth in which society was repeating the same old scenario even as the planet fell into chaos. Knowing everything I’ve done made me angry with the world for doing nothing, Balogun (Dune, I May Destroy You), 26, said in a phone interview. I didn’t understand how we weren’t upset.

That sense of urgency is what he said he hopes to convey to the public by Can I live?, a new play he wrote, performed and created with the theater company Partner in crime. A filmed version of the play, which also features supporting actors and musicians and was originally intended as a live performance, was screened on Monday as part of COP26, the United Nations climate meeting. in Glasgow. The resulting artwork is as innovative as any play to emerge during the Covid-19 era: initially it seems like just an intimate Zoom session with Balogun, but evolves into an explosive mix. spoken word, animation, hip-hop and dialogue.

The production of an hour, that the Barbican Center has made it available for streaming on its website until November 12, combines scientific facts about how the greenhouse effect works with the story of Baloguns’ own journey into the climate movement. He also emphasizes the gap between the predominantly white environmental groups he has joined and the experiences of his predominantly black friends and family. Throughout the show, Balogun answers phone calls from family members about issues seemingly unrelated to the centerpiece of the room, asking when he is getting married or why he left a bag in the hallway. at home. Although at first it seems like they interrupt Balogun’s main narrative about the shows, shows, shows, as he sings at one point, their interjections hammer home one of his central ideas: if the movement is unwilling to prioritize someone like her Nigerian grandmother, her misses the point. Climate action, in other words, is for ordinary people with everyday concerns. The aim is to make popular activism accessible and to represent people of color and people of the working class, he said. To that end, he interweaves his own story with that of Nigerian writer and activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, who campaigned against destructive oil extraction on behalf of his Ogoni people. Very often we don’t talk about the Global South, Balogun said. We are not talking about the communities that have been fighting this fight for years.

Although Balogun is the only theater artist on the official COP26 program, he is certainly not the first playwright to tackle climate themes. Theatrical action on climate change, an initiative of the association the arctic cycle, was created to encourage theatrical creation that could draw more attention to COP21, the United Nations climate meeting in 2015 that culminated in the historic Paris Agreement. (The theater group has never been officially affiliated with any of the annual COP meetings.) Update November 2, 2021, 3:01 a.m. ET Since its creation, the group has produced 200 works which have been performed in front of 40,000 people in 30 countries, said its co-founder, Chantal Bilodeau. The organization commissions plays on environmental themes, remunerates the authors and then provides the scripts free of charge to theater companies, schools or any other group that wishes to stage readings or productions. The first year, Bilodeau said, they ended up with a lot of depressing games. Now, they’re trying to steer playwrights away from dystopia and toward visions of a liveable future, and encourage those who direct the works to pair them with programming that helps audiences better understand the issues.

Lanxing Fu, co-director of the association Superhero club in New York, devotes some of his time to those who will be most affected by a warmer planet: the next generation. Thanks to the Superhero Clubhouses extracurricular program Grand Green Theater, organized in collaboration with the Bushwick starr and the Astoria Performing Arts Center, students at Brooklyn and Queens public elementary schools learn about climate issues and write plays in response to what they learn. More than a decade after the program began, Fu said that what is most striking about the student’s plays is how young writers instinctively understand a fundamental truth about climate that escapes many. adults: to find long-term solutions, we have to work well together. . A huge element of climate resilience is in the community we build and how we come together, she said. It is always very present in their stories; it’s often part of how something resolves.

Queens-based TV playwright and screenwriter Dorothy Fortenberry also spends a lot of time reflecting on children’s roles in the movement. His piece The Lotus Paradox, which will have its world premiere in January at the Warehouse Theater in Greenville, SC, wonders: What happens when kids constantly get the message that it’s their job to save the world? As many Fortenberrys work on TV (she is a writer on The Handmaids Tale), The Lotus Paradox includes the subject of climate change without making it the singular center of the story.

If you make a story about anything, anywhere, and you not having climate change in it is a science fiction story, she said. You made the choice to make the story less realistic than it otherwise would have been. It’s a sentiment also shared by Anas Mitchell, the musician and author of the musical Hadestown., which reopened on Broadway in September. In his account of Greek mythology, Hades is portrayed in the song as an oil and coal hungry king who fuels his industrialized underworld hell with the fossils of the dead. Above ground, the main characters, Orpheus and Eurydice, endure food shortage and brutal weather, either scorching heat or freezing cold, framing inspired by the headlines on climate refugees. It’s worth fighting intentionally with climate narratives in the theater, not only because they make the plays more believable, Mitchell said, but also because the theater might just be one of the best tools for dealing with such themes. . Like Orpheus trying to make things right with a song that shows how the world could be, despite what it is, Mitchell sees theater as a powerful tool to help us imagine our path to a better future. . Theater is able to open our hearts and eyes to an alternate reality to the one we live in, she said. This is why Balogun notices more than once in Can I Live? that he is not a scientist said he thinks he has an equally crucial role to play as any climatologist. Scientists are begging artists and theater makers to help carry that message, he said. And there is a need for it more than ever.

