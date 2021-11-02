Tahira Kashyap Khurranas Uncensored Approach To Writing The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother

Tahira Kashyap Khurranas The 7 sins of being a mother are the buzz; so we ask the author about her uncensored approach to pregnancy libido and mother guilt

My dad hasn’t spoken to me since he read the book. I am ready to be abandoned by my family this Diwali. Right now, I identify as a crazy woman who is determined to embarrass her family, says Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, writer and filmmaker, laughing on a phone call from Mumbai.

(Stay up to date with new book releases, reviews and more with The Hindu On Books newsletter. Subscribe here.)

book of tahiras The 7 sins of being a mother, published by Juggernaut, has just been released and has been hailed as humorous, honest and saucy in equal measure.

The airy, denominational-style book investigates modern Indian parenthood in general, and Tahiras’ motherhood experiences in particular. With lines of ironic humor interspersed with slices of life that spill over from her bedroom and the study room, the book travels beyond the family dining table that Tahira colonized to write it down.

A busy life

Tahira is the author of four books and travels between Mumbai, where she lives with her actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana and her two children, and Chandigarh, her hometown where she grew up and where the first part of the book is based.

This book is aimed at women of all kinds, who are always under surveillance; who need to tick all the white boxes, suppress their libido during pregnancy, be holier than you, and put their family first. I am not judging whether you breastfeed your child to infancy. But don’t judge me for filling my baby with formula when I can’t. What do you mean, no matter when I tell you I had a cesarean? Tahira asks, guiding us through her consecutive deliveries, and the long litany of what to eat and what not to eat. All this, while her boy, as she refers to Ayushmann, lives his life without a bump.

In the book, Tahira takes the Seven Cardinal Sins and examines them in the context of parenthood.

I speak on behalf of all mothers who may not feel motherly at first and who are being judged; for those who feel guilty because they forgot their baby in a restaurant like I did. It’s not good to do that, but I’m sure if the father had done the same, the people in the elevator would have laughed with him and not looked in horror like they did with me. . It’s the way the guilt is weighed down on the mother, especially in patriarchal societies, that annoys. Now we realize that self-esteem is important, although mothers’ guilt is ingrained in our DNA, she says.

Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here

There’s also the Bangkok chapter, when the couple decide to take a quick break from young parenthood. Was Ayushmann comfortable with the revelations? The events in this one would make the reader gasp or laugh and when asked if the well-known actor-husband was comfortable with the revelations Tahira says: The fact that he got to the book is because we allow ourselves to grow; do not need each other’s permission. We celebrate everyone’s individuality and take our work seriously. I met him when I was 18, and humor is my voice. My writing can be scorching even when I’m making a substantial point.

Through her experiences with nannies and nurseries, surgery and chemotherapy, swearing and sexual abuse, Tahira aims to free her reader from fear and guilt. Her opinions are subjective, often debunking the glorification of motherhood, without appearing obnoxious. Women are complex creatures with undertones of light and dark. If there is a program to be a Bollywood wife and mother, I have clearly failed that test. But it’s important that my kids don’t feel alienated from my parenthood, that they can discuss love, life, and everything in between with me.