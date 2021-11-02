A catchy and captivating miniseries that is a must see for Bollywood lovers

By Joginder Tuteja

Lasting only 6 episodes of about 40 minutes each, Call My Agent Bollywood does well not exceed its reception. Otherwise, many web series are guilty of stretching so much, or being so over the top or overwhelming, that you’re a little out of breath as they each cross the finish line. In the case of Call My Agent Bollywood, you are left to ask for more and therefore by the time the end credit starts rolling after the sixth episode concludes, you are wondering if the second volume will also be releasing soon, everything. as was the case with the last season of Money Heist.

It’s also a question of money in the case of Call My Agent Bollywood. Even though Rajat Kapoor, one of the two principal agents of a leading casting agency in Mumbai, ART, proclaims that 99% of those who work in Bollywood simply fail while the remaining 1% succeed simply by telling stories. false stories, he and his other agents, especially the younger ones, are in fierce competition.

As a result, even though Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra are strong friends, so much so that the former even plans a surrogate baby with the latter, when it comes to work, they don’t mind competing in broad daylight. to introduce their clients. On the other hand, Soni Razdan, another main agent at ART (however she prefers to be called a “star maker”) is rather laid back because she has seen and done it all, so much so that she named her dog after his death. cheating husband.

“Show me the money, honey” is the call of this casting agency as they try to run away from the competition and corporate houses that just might have a hostile takeover if it’s not right managed after the untimely demise of its owner (Tinu Anand), that they even fight for outdated actresses (Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta playing themselves), character actresses (Lillete Dubey, Ila Arun), actresses of ‘yesteryear (Sarika) or yo-dude actresses (Akshara Haasan). Meanwhile, while they try to get the best for their directors (Farah Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nandita Das), their daily job is also to manage lead actors (Jackie Shroff) and a couple (Richa Chaddha, Ali Fazal) who has just separated in time before the shooting of a romantic film.

While for “aam junta” all of this gossip makes the headlines, for hardcore moviegoers and especially Bollywood-related insiders, this is pure reality. Ask a wrestler what it’s like to be trying to be successful in Bollywood and they’ll tell you the story of Merenla Imsong, who plays a Northeastern actress jumping for joy to play a slave in a Bollywood movie, is not far from being true.

In the midst of all of this there are elements of love, aur dhokha sex too. As the illegitimate child of Rajat Kapoor (no real spoilers here), Radhika Seth wins your heart. As for Anuschka Sawhney, she has raw flirtatious appeal without being in your face. Rohan Joshi as a young boy in the agency district is again long after Axon. Priyasha as the agency’s curious girl is fitting.

We just wish that director Shaad Ali had toned down the sound quotient of his characters by a few notches, especially in the first two episodes. Somehow, everyone is yelling at everyone visible on the frame, and half of them are just groping or juggling multiple things, both thematically and figuratively. Despite all the agency put in place for it, with swearing and name calling being projected as cool, one way or another, it doesn’t really sound convincing and feels rather forced. Things calm down from the third episode, but once the drama ensues and the proceedings are much more organic.

This is where the main cast works quite well as as the central protagonist, Aahana Kumra is a revelation and shows various nuances. Ayush Mehra is fun in each of her scenes and makes the series light. Rajat Kapoor is more reliable than ever as a senior agent while Soni Razdan is good, although I wanted to see her more. As for Radhika Seth, she is good and should have more opportunities from here.

Call My Agent Bollywood wouldn’t have been what it is without the special appearances from Bollywood Insiders who play themselves. Farah Khan is a riot in a key element. Jackie Shroff brings the loot in a way only he can. Dia Mirza may simply step onto sets as a prominent woman even today, while Lara Dutta is perfectly portrayed as the mother with priorities. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal go hand in hand. Akshara Haasan makes you wonder why we don’t see her more often. Tigmanshu Dhulia is hilarious in its signature style. Sarika, Lillete Dubey, IlaArun and Nandita Das are having fun.

Overall, Call My Agent Bollywood by Applause Entertainment is fun until the end. Shaad Ali offers a fun and brilliant artist for Netflix with awesome sets and chronicles the inner events of Bollywood while eliciting smiles and drama. A catchy and captivating miniseries, a MUST for Bollywood lovers.

