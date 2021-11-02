Assam’s Fami Basumatary Takes Big Bollywood Break With ‘Rashmi Rocket’

New talent from the North East, model and actor Fami Basumatary, landed his big Bollywood break in Tapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi rocket and worked mainly in the Indian film industry. She has already played supporting roles in a few movies and web shows like Tamil Film Kavalai Vendamand Family man 2.

In frank conversation with EstMojo, Fami shares her experience working in the industry, the roles she has played and her perspective on Rashmi rocket.

EXTRACTS

Nilakshi: Do you think this production brings something new to the history of Rashmi rocket?

ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW

Family : Yes. I believe that all the sports dramas that I have watched to date are mostly about the athletes struggling to win the sport or the trophy. Sports films mostly revolve around the protagonists’ backgrounds, their wrestling history, and their victory in the end. However, the story of Rashmi Rocket is not about winning the sport as the protagonist has always been a winner since the beginning of the film.

The ultimate goal of the film is a journey to prove that women don’t need to have a conventional body type but train to participate in sport. It’s about spreading awareness in order to win the oppression against gender testing. The protagonist comes forward as the voice of all those women who are exploited and prevented from achieving their dreams in the name of the gender test. It’s a new concept based on a true story and a differently special movie.

NOT : If you could play another character in this series, who would it be?

F: If I could play any other character in the movie, I would really love to play the lead (easy laugh). But I loved my role as Fami because it was an authentic portrayal of someone from one of the northeastern states they wanted to portray in the movie. I couldn’t have had a more solid start as an actress from a small town in Assam.

NOT : Who do you admire as an actor?

ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW

F: I definitely admire Shweta Tripathi Sharma as an actor. Not only do I identify with her based on our physical appearances, but the roles she takes on are very strong but stimulating. I love how she’s not just an arm candy, but also wears depths and layers in the character she plays as an actress and in all of the movies that she’s been a part of, all of them. characters have a solid backbone in themselves.

NOT : What do you think makes a good stage partner?

F: In my opinion, a good stage partner is one who responds correctly when asked for something and cooperates during a play. It’s when the co-actor in the frame gives an authentic response, makes even progress, maintains a balance, and doesn’t actually dominate the spotlight. It’s different when it comes to dominant roles.

NOT : What is your opinion or perspective on female athletes who are not only discriminated against but also exploited in the name of gender testing?

F: That’s right and I’m sure training can make any man perfect. But we also have people on the planet who are naturally gifted with talent and it only takes a little polishing to make it presentable to the public. And of course, God’s gifted talents can be in both men and women.

ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW

< class="">

In the context of this movie, I would like to say that you can’t just say that a woman is weak, or question her abilities because she wins an ongoing series of sporting events. My take on this would be a question because why is it always a woman but not a man who is questioned about his skills and abilities when he also wins trophies and medals consecutively? I don’t think men have to undergo or face gender tests when it comes to being naturally strong.

In short, there should be no discrimination and bad practices like gender testing should be removed if they exist. The skills and abilities of a woman should be accepted the same as that of a man and we should be proud that our Indian women are winning medals and trophies nationally and internationally in sporting events through hard work. hard work that is very inspiring to everyone.

NOT : What has been your biggest challenge in taking on this role?

F: Ah, I’m not a sporty person at all. Since my childhood, I have never been attracted to sport or interested in playing it.

Getting up early in the morning and training with knee pads after a leg injury to make me run fast took a lot of effort and courage. As I had already mentioned about my lack of taste for sports, this was one of the biggest challenges for me in the movie.

ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW

< class="">

Also Read: Mallika Mehtas Bling & Pictures: Playing On Screen Is Not For Me

Related