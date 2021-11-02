YouTuber Explains Why So Many Indians Get ‘Bollywood’ Names





Kaira, Alia, Shanaya, Akira – if you love Bollywood, you’ve probably heard these names a few times. If you don’t like Bollywood, you’ve probably heard them a few times before. Bollywood has always had a huge effect on the nation’s psyche, and one YouTuber explained how it shaped the names that have been popular with Indians over the years. Mohak Mangal broke down naming trends in the video posted to his channel “Soch by Mohak Mangal”, citing several different datasets. He explained what is called the “Sanjana phenomenon”. In 1993, when a Pepsi ad appeared describing Amir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry and Aishwarya Rai as Sanjana, an article in FiftyTwo indicated that twice as many babies were named Sanjana compared to the previous three years. Many parents were inspired by the “modernity, freedom and beauty” of Aishwarya’s character in the ad and wanted to imbue these qualities in their children. Mangal quotes a book called “Freakonomics” to explain that with or without realizing it, parents often choose names that “sound good” to their children. In addition, the names Kiara, Shanaya, Akira and others belong to urban women of high society. Bollywood Movies. Not only that, they are usually involved in some type of creative profession. Kaira from “Dear Zindagi” was a director of photography, Akira was a documentary director in “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”. Mangal also cites globalization and Sanskritization as important pointers For example, he shows, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly explained the different pronunciations of his son Aryan Khan’s name, depending on where he was and of the way it fits perfectly in several cultures. Additionally, many parents also came up with names that would mask the child’s caste to combat stereotypes. Watch the video here: To conclude, these names are increasingly chosen because of their ambitious appearance, obvious Bollywood inspiration, qualities of freedom and urbanity, an ambitious desire for class and the need to escape stereotypes of harmful caste associated with certain names that could affect the person. involved for the rest of their lives. Many commentators have told unique and funny stories of how they were named. One of them made a nifty suggestion: “When you become a parent, keep your child’s name starting with a ‘Z’. Your child will always be grateful throughout the education cycle. Another wrote: “My family has a fun theme going on, which started off casually and is now kept in mind when naming children. All of my father’s siblings and their children were named after day / night or related phenomena. For example, my father’s name is Prakash (sunlight), my name is Suraj (sun) My aunts are called Usha and Sandhya (dawn and evening), other cousins ​​are called Kshitij, Arun, Nisha , etc. “ Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

