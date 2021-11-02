German Ambassador to India suggests 15 fascinating places for Bollywood to shoot movies





Bollywood has explored the world when it comes to filming locations. For centuries, several Bollywood films have been shot in several fascinating locations around the world. However, there are very few Bollywood films shot in Germany. German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner recently listed some of his favorite places in Germany. He also suggested these places in Bollywood for filming. He further revealed that he is often asked about his favorite places in Germany for Bollywood movies. The Ambassador therefore now shares a series of his 15 favorite places in Germany, not only for film shoots but also for Indians to explore. Speaking to Twitter, he wrote: “Since being asked this question several times, here are 15 of my favorite sites in GER: for all the Bollywood scouts looking for different and spectacular settings, but most importantly for Indian tourists, once commercial flights have started again. “ Neuschwanstein Castle The ambassador revealed that the first location on his list is Neuschwanstein Castle in southwest Bavaria, Germany. Neuschwanstein Castle is a historic site from the 19th century in Germany. It is located on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau. The castle, which looks like nothing less than a fairytale mansion, is also known as the Castle of the Paradox. Besides its fictionalized medieval design, the castle was also built with technological comforts. Since being asked this over and over, here are 15 of my favorite sites in GER: for all Bollywood scouts looking for different and spectacular settings, but especially for Indian tourists, once commercial flights will start again. Here my n ° 1: Neuschwanstein Castle (Bavaria) pic.twitter.com/64AHEqVBoF Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) October 31, 2021 Devil’s Bridge Next on the list of ambassadors is the Devil’s Bridge in East Germany. The location is a famous tourist spot known for its extraordinary bridge which makes a circle with its reflection in the water. Sharing a photo of the bridge, the ambassador wrote: “And here is # 2 of my 15 favorite sites: the beautiful Devils Bridge (Rakotzbrcke). Its reflection on the lake forms a perfect circle, in fall colors incredible. The stone bridge was built in 1860, located in Kromlauer Park, East Germany, near the border with Poland. ” The bridge is called the Devil’s Bridge because of its dangerous structure and also because of the different beliefs of various people. And here is # 2 of my 15 favorite sites: the magnificent Devil’s Bridge (Rakotzbrcke). Its lake reflection forms a perfect circle, with incredible autumnal colors. The stone bridge was built in 1860, located in the park of Kromlauer, East Germany, near the border with Poland.

(Photo: shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/cbkvI7e1re Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) November 1, 2021 Michelstadt # 3 on my lists is another gem I visited when I was young and have kept as a fairytale village in my memory: famous market square, medieval half-timbered houses and town hall (built in 1484) from the small town of Michelstadt (Odenwald near Heidelberg, Hesse; pic: shutter) pic.twitter.com/p1nfnRtnwe Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) November 1, 2021 Munich To wrap up the day, here is # 4: of course beautiful Munich, my hometown, is also on this bucket list. Here pic (Shutterstock) with Frauenkirche (Munich Cathedral, 1468), Marienplatz & Townhall (1867) and famous Bavarian white-blue sky pic.twitter.com/HIXjhM6wO0 Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) November 1, 2021 So far, the Ambassador has only revealed four places from his list of 15. However, looking at his top4 destinations, the other 11 will be just as serene and worth a visit. Following this, the Ambassador’s followers appreciated him for sharing his favorite destinations. Many even shared their experiences of their trips to Germany. Bollywood films includingAap Ka Suroor, Aur Pyaar Hoagaya, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Don 2and others toured in Germany. Image: Twitter / @ AmbLindnerIndia

Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/german-ambassador-of-india-suggests-15-mesmerising-locations-for-bollywood-to-shoot-films.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos