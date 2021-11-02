Kingo is a Bollywood star in new Marvel music video – Designer Women





A new clip for ‘Eternals’ has been released which shows Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), one of the protagonists. The clip features Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikraris (Richard Madden) and Sprite (Lia McHugh) meeting on the way to Kingo, who has become a Bollywood star. Concern: Despite huge expectations, the adaptation did not win international reviews and became Marvel Studios’ lowest-rated film. After opening with a solid 70% approval, the feature fell into the concept of international experts and even got the rotten seal at Rotten Tomatoes. Now production is based on a simple 60% approval, with a score of 6/10 based on 121 reviews. On Metacritic, the work scored 55, indicating “mixed reviews.” Enjoy watching:

Check out the main comments below: “‘Eternals’ may not be the worst Marvel movie, but it is certainly the most disappointing” – BBC.com. “‘Eternos’ is a Marvel ‘Suicide Squad’ … with a slightly better ending” – Below the Line. “The experience of the Eternals on Earth spans thousands of years – and, with the help of a solid cast, [a diretoraChlo] Zhao follows their despair and wonder as observers of history – The Atlantic. “You go out [da sala de cinema] with the depressing realization that he’s seen one of Marvel’s most interesting movies – and hopefully the least interesting Chloe Zhao will make – in the Los Angeles Times. It’s worth watching just to experience this bizarre story – Uproxx. Revision | Eternos is Marvel’s most artistic, complex, and original movie for better or worse! Remember that the feature film arrives in national cinemas on November 4. ‘Eternals’ follows the journey of quasi-immortal beings, products of the evolutionary divergence that gave birth to the human race millennia ago. The characters relate to several concepts already introduced in previous universe films, from the Celestials (who came out in “Guardians of the Galaxy”) to Thanos, whose own mother was one of his victims. The cast also includes Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harington (Black Knight), Barry Kheogan (Druig) and Richard Madden (Ikaris). Make sure you watch:

