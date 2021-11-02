Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from hate to Bollywood superstar love

He might not wear his identity on his sleeve like many of us do, but his identity does not leave him standing still. From being called anti-national to partisan of Pakistan, Shah Rukh has, throughout, worn the labels that every Indian Muslim wears. He knows the pain of being a follower of Islam in today’s India which wields Hindutva. He knows the price to pay for refusing to bow to the Hindu nationalist regime. He is suffering more than we have ever suffered, and certainly more than me.

I now see Shah Rukh Khan not just as a superstar, but as a Muslim superstar. I don’t see him as a simple actor but as someone who silently transmits the message of love. I do not see him as a simple artist, but as a man brimming with intelligence and wisdom.

I always wield my right to criticize the Shah Rukh I know, but I also profess my worship for him. In a sea of ​​3.5 billion fans, a person’s change of mind might not mean much, but it is indeed a testament to an icon’s near-supernatural powers and ability. to spread love in the darkest times.

(Ahamad Fuwad is a journalist and former associate editor of the Free Press Journal. He writes on politics, culture and public policy.)

