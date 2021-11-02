Amy Jackson on starring in Bollywood movies and her new dream movie role



















Hi! Fashion talk to Amy jackson who, after being spotted by Bollywood director AL Vijay, who saw her image of Miss Teen World in a newspaper, starred in 15 films from Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood.

Hi! Fashion talk to Amy jackson who, after being spotted by Bollywood director AL Vijay, who saw her image of Miss Teen World in a newspaper, starred in 15 films from Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood. For a decade, she lived between Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, fluent in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. “I stayed there ten years, so to get by and to make my job easier, learning languages ​​was a necessity.” Loading the player … Behind the scenes of Hello! Fashion cover shoot Of course, a big part of Indian cinema is dance. So, in addition to learning four new languages, Amy also took dance lessons. “Dancing has never been my strong suit. And I think that’s probably the aspect of the industry that I found the most difficult. “When I lived in Mumbai, I did my dialogue lessons in the morning and all afternoon I spent learning the different dance forms, it took a lot of effort.” Amy wears De Beers jewelry on her Hello! Fashion cover shoot In 2015, the actress who has 10.3 million followers on Instagram was chosen to play Saturn Girl in the Warner Bros. production of the DC Comics series. Super girl. And she recently finished filming the Guy Richie movie Five eyes alongside Jason Statham, Cary Elwes and Hugh Grant, which will be released next year. The Liverpudlian was originally chosen to play an Essex girl and had practiced her strongest Essex accent. “When I got on set Guy said, ‘Wow, you’re scouse. We have to rework these lines and make you scous’. So it was good to pay homage to Liverpool; and it was a really stereotypical role that I played, which was cool. Amy is wearing an ACT N ° 1 jacket dress and De Beers Jewelry Amy is now based in the UK and lives in London with her poodle Herbert and two year old son Andreas, whose father is businessman George Panayiotou. They are now separated, but she tells us that their son is the most important thing in their two worlds. With commitments in London, she would definitely like to do more films in the UK. “It was like a dream come true working with Guy Ritchie. And, after making this kind of film, I realized that it was very fluid, it came naturally to me, in the sense of accents and mentality. I would like to work more in British industry. Hi! The December / January issue of Fashion is now out.

