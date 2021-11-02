Diwali missing from Bollywood party song and film repertoire

Take 30 seconds and think of a Diwali celebration song from any Bollywood movie. Okay, take a minute. Still can’t find one? Take one more minute. Alright, go to Google.

Among the first searches, you are likely to find a playlist in Gaana, a music streaming service with over 200 million users.

Diwali party song playlist starts with You have to care ni karda and add Lahanga and Naach meri rani. The list is largely a collection of similar flirtatious Punjabi songs that have nothing to do with Diwali.

You can also consult a list compiled by The time of India. Of the four songs listed, one from a 1973 film Jugnu with Dharmendra, where the lyrics say Deep Diwali ke jhoothe (diyas of Diwali are false).

Another song called Happy diwali is from the 2005 movie Home delivery. This shows children pointing a finger to the sky and singing Ye jahan saara uski ka kaam hai. Usne banaya sabke liye. Happy diwali (This world is created by Him. He created the world for everyone. Happy Diwali).

The first song is more like an anti-Diwali song than a song intended for the celebration of Diwali. The second song, whether in choreography or in words, has no Diwali vibe and instead appears to be a recital of creation theory as preached by Abrahamic religions where God is said to reside on a throne in the fourth or seventh heaven.

At this point, you might be wondering if Bollywood has even created a decent celebratory song or movie around Diwali, India’s biggest festival. The answer has been no for several decades, it hasn’t.

You can be assured that the industry has produced a vast repertoire of songs and movies around Eid.

Check the list of corresponding Eid songs by Gaana and The time of India here and here.

Among the most popular are Eid Mubarak featuring Salman Khan where the lyrics say Eid is a festival of joy and gives the message of love, Noor-E-Khuda featuring Shahrukh Khan, sung in praise of Khuda, and Kun Fayakun featuring Ranbir Kapoor, a qawwali praising the Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya.

Lately, anyone who reports this blatant Bollywood bias has faced defamation from self-certified secularists.

Recently, parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor called to stand up in defense of Bollywood, claiming it was under attack by Hindutva and Sangh forces. parivar because they do not support the composite culture of Bollywood.

His key point was that shortly after the 1971 war, when most of the Pathans were against India, Bollywood showed a Pathan in the big picture in the 1973 film. Zanjeer.

(Read a rebuttal to the Tharoors column by Swarajya here, where we retorted that the film shows fiction that obscures reality and, given that the Afghan Pathans drove out the last Hindus and Sikhs, the fiction should be scoffed at, not celebrated.)

Last year, Indian express columnist Tavleen Singh called Bollywood a bastion of true secular values ​​as opposed to Hindutva. To assert her point of view she gave such fragility and as not only did [Bollywood] showed that ideas like love jihad has no place in his world but chooses to remain oblivious to the creed or caste of those who enter his portals.

Earlier this year, the international magazine The Economist messed up a Twitter account, @GemsofBollywood, which has been posting diary loaded Bollywood movie clips for a year and amassing nearly 1.5 lakh of followers in record time. The magazine, in the article titled The Siege of Bollywood, said the Twitter account smears the industry as a tool of Muslim propaganda, even if it is secular.

The content generated by Bollywood over its 100 years of existence is anything but secular, that is, anything but religiously neutral. But let me get back to my take on Bollywood’s comprehensive list of Diwali celebratory songs and dances.

It’s not like Bollywood hasn’t used Diwali as a backdrop for scenes or songs. The film, Zanjeer, written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, opens with a scene where the parents of the protagonists are murdered on Diwali night even as the sound of firecrackers and gunfire muffles their cries.

A few years later, another successful film Badle ki Aag, starring several lead actors of the time, including Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra and Jitendra, opened up to a similar bloody stage. Kader Khan, playing a vile and lewd character named Raja Ram, kills his business partner’s entire family on Diwali night, including a baby.

A few years before Zanjeer, movie Sapno ka Saudagar which marked Hema Malini’s debut in the Mumbai-based industry, showed a baby kidnapped from a house on Diwali night. It was also the opening scene of the film and, like Zanjeer and Badle ki Aag, used Diwali as the backdrop for crimes and gore, with the festival itself adding no plot value.

In recent years, Bollywood has spared Diwali the gore, instead focusing on Dussehra and Ramleela for the laughs.

A drama based on Ramayana with villagers playing key characters like Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, is a recipe for laughs as everything on the stage can be shown to go awry and the character of Ram or Lakshman getting beaten up.

Si 1983 movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, produced by the National Film Development Corporation of India, launched it, it has become a model. Cinema 2020 Ludo showed the character of Surpankha throwing madar abuse **** at Lakshman on stage.

Ramleela’s joke model was also seen during a Ramleela skit on the campus of the government-run All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), sparking outrage from the public and organizers apologizing.

In 2013, Ramleela again caught the attention of Bollywood, but this time as the title of a romantic film with the main characters named Ram and Leela.

The promotional poster for the film showed the character of Ram (Ranveer Singh) pulling down the blouse of the character named Leela (Deepika Padukone) in mutual lust. This time, Hindu groups opposed it and the title of the film was changed to Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

It is therefore not surprising that the latest Bollywood film on the theme of Ram and Ramayana is called Ravan Leela.

Last year, Bollywood’s big outing around Diwali was Laxmmi bomb. Understandably, he aroused the ire of the masses for his derogatory mention of Lakshmi.

The film, which was originally scheduled for Eid but was delayed, has Akshay Kumar as Asif, who fights superstitions in Hindu society and mocks his Hindu parents for being stuck with Hindu-Muslims. even after so many years. .

After the indignation of the Hindu community, the title of the film was changed to Laxmii (the word bomb has been deleted).

Without a scene in a 2001 big budget movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where Jaya Bachchan is shown doing aarti has a murti of Ram on Diwali when his favorite son Rahul (Shahrukh Khan) returns home, there is hardly any Diwali scene or song in a Bollywood movie.

It’s not like the Mumbai film industry never cared about Diwali.

Festive Diwali songs can be found in 1940s, 1950s and 1960s movies such as Jagmagati Diwali ki raat aa gayi, jaise taaron ki ghar mein baraat aa gayi sung by Asha Bhonsle in the 1951 film To organise, Deep deep jalenge Diwali aayi sung by Geeta Dutt for the 1957 film paisa, Aayi Diwali sung by Zohrabai Ambalewali for the 1944 film Rattan Where Aayi hai Diwali sakhi aayi re sung by Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum for the 1950 film Sheesh mahal.

On the other hand, Hollywood, from which the Mumbai-based film industry takes its name, has a well-established tradition of Christmas movies. dating from 1898 film Santa Claus and continues to this day.

Hollywood produces fewer movies in a year than Bollywood, but even its list of the best Christmas movies runs into the hundreds. A quick Google search yields an array of results for the best Christmas movies of various genres.

Themes could be anything like festive romantic comedies Bridget Joness Diary (2001), Vacations (2006) or Last christmas (2019), heartwarming family dramas like Little woman Where Frozen (2013) or comforting around the theme Santa Claus and the elves love The year without Santa (1974) or The Christmas Chronicles (2018).

It’s not like there isn’t a demand for a family-friendly, festive feel-good Diwali movie. Based on the effort and resources that corporate brands are putting into manufacturing and marketing their products for the Diwali holiday season, there is no reason to assume that Indians will not be making a special movie. of Diwali a success.

It is not my case that the devotees of Ram or Diwali revelers need Bollywood for their piety or celebration.

But for a film industry that is repeatedly and firmly touted as India’s greatest soft power and India’s cultural ambassador, its distance from India’s biggest festival is intriguing and even disturbing.

Certainly, it cannot be that the filmmakers did not think about the commercial possibilities of a special Diwali wellness film.