Dallas Zoo suspects two recent giraffe deaths are linked and may have been caused by toxins

Two recent giraffe deaths at the Dallas Zoo could be linked, the zoo announced Monday morning.

Autopsy results for giraffes Jesse and Auggie, who died a week apart in October, indicate that both animals suffered liver damage. The zoo is investigating whether the couple have been exposed to toxins or a contagious zoonosis.

The toxin could come from food, their habitat or a foreign object, according to a written statement from the zoo.

We still have intense work ahead of us to find a possible link between these two deaths and determine what may have led to it, the zoo said. The lab results we depend on for diagnosis and confirmation just can’t come quickly enough for us and for you. We know it is difficult to hear about these losses.

The zoo announced the death of its largest giraffe, Jesse, on Saturday. Jesse died after a rapid deterioration that closely mirrored what another giraffe, Auggie, had gone through before he died a week earlier.

Jesse, 14, came to the zoo in October 2008 from a wildlife preserve in Santa Rosa, California. Auggie, who was 19, suffered from age-related health issues that led to liver failure, the zoo said.

The zoo said preventive measures were put in place before Jesses died, following the fatal injury of 3-month-old calf, Marekani. She was euthanized on October 3 after injuring her leg while running along an inclined section of her exhibit.

Marekanis’ death prompted the zoo to change the terrain of the giraffe exhibit and add cameras to keep a closer eye on the animals. The death of Auggies also resulted in changes to the giraffe’s habitat and the feeding yard.

The zoo said supplies and food were thrown out, out of caution while toxicology screens were completed. The zoo is also monitoring the health of its other giraffes and other hoof species for signs of illness.

Other notable giraffe deaths

The average life expectancy of male giraffes in captivity is around 15 years. For females, its 20 years old, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Two other giraffes have died at the Dallas Zoo in recent years, most notably in 2019, when 1-year-old Witten died under anesthesia. In 2015, 3-month-old Kipenzi died after fracturing three cervical vertebrae when she hit a wall in her home.

Across Texas, there have been at least four more captive giraffe deaths, according to a report by animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Sunny, an 11-year-old giraffe, died at the Abilene Zoo in January 2021, and a 15-year-old giraffe died at this zoo from bladder complications in June 2020. In October 2020, an 18 month old giraffe named Azizi died during a vet exam at the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in Grand Saline.

The Houston Zoo suffered a notable loss when Tyra, 21, passed away from several age-related changes associated with her digestive system in June 2020.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums regulates facilities through voluntary standards and guidelines that members must adhere to in order to gain the highly regarded accreditation. The association accredits around 250 zoos.

An AZA spokesperson said Monday that accreditation of Dallas zoos was not in issue.

The Dallas Zoo is keeping us informed and consulting with expert colleagues in our membership community to help understand the very unusual and tragic giraffe deaths that have occurred recently, said Dan Ashe, President and CEO of AZA. We have every confidence in their professionalism, dedication and ultimate success.

Several leading zoos have lost AZA accreditation over the years, including the Columbus Zoo, which was stripped of its status in early October due to inappropriate business practices by former employees, according to reports from The Columbus Dispatch.

In March 2018, the Baton Rouge Zoo lost its 40-year accreditation after inspectors noted three animal escapes in 16 months, outdated facilities and an incident in 2016 in which dogs attacked and killed three monkeys , Avocado reported.

Zoos also risk varying consequences if it is determined that they have not complied with federal and state animal welfare laws.

For example, the Dallas Zoo faced a $ 10.00 fine from the US Department of Agriculture after inspectors visited the facility because a gorilla escaped its enclosure in March 2004. The 350-pound gorilla, Jabari, attacked several people, including a toddler, before police shot him.

The USDA could not be reached for comment on Monday, but there is no indication that the Dallas Zoo will be subject to an inspection by the department following the recent giraffe deaths.