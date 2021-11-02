How Gary Shteyngart’s pandemic capsule inspired ‘Our Campaign Friends’: NPR



toggle legend Brigitte Lacombe / Random House of Penguins

Some people took to baking during the pandemic. Gary Shteyngart wrote a novel instead. Our country friends is about eight friends going through the COVID pandemic at the country house of a Russian-born American writer.

“It was sort of my pandemic plan,” Shteyngart said. “I wanted to write a book on friendship.”

The novel reflects Shteyngart’s own pandemic experience, in which he curled up in upstate New York with his wife, child, and two close friends.

The Hudson Valley in New York is of particular significance to Shteyngart. Growing up as a child of Soviet immigrants in Queens, New York, he struggled to learn the language and was relentlessly bullied. Every now and then his family would leave town to visit a bungalow community of other Russian immigrants in the upstate, and he felt at home.

“To me, the upstate cabins and the small upstate cabins are kind of a holy grail,” Shteyngart said. “It’s when I close my eyes and think of something beautiful and sure.”

In the novel, friends who took refuge together during the pandemic are mired in drama. There are dates, betrayals and a social media campaign that trashes a famous member of the group. In real life, Shteyngart’s experience in a pandemic pod was powerful for other reasons.

“I almost felt like that’s why I came to America in a way to make groups of friends like these,” he says. “I was not in my place as a child, but as an adult, or as a young adult, [I found] bands that would make me feel like I belong here, like I’m an American. “

Interview highlights







On how the pandemic and political crisis reminded him of his childhood in the Soviet Union

I would say that in some ways the pandemic felt normal to me because I was so programmed to expect the worst only when the pandemic and the political crisis that hit America at that time, when these two things converged, I thought, “Oh, I’m home, I’m back!” …

I used to write Our country friends, which takes place during the pandemic, I was working on a fun, dystopian novel about a future in which half of Manhattan has been overtaken by New York University, NYU, and is now run as that kind of gigantic city-state. in its own right. It was funny, but once the pandemic and the political crisis started to converge, I started to think, Oh my God, there’s this tragedy far worse than this NYU dominated future, and I started. thinking about what it was like to live during the pandemic which, as I said, felt very familiar to me.

On the changes people made during the pandemic

I think we were trying to protect ourselves from the pandemic, but we were also trying to find out who we were, both as individuals and as groups.

I think this pandemic has made people reconsider their lives. I know so many people who have changed careers, who have changed their conception of themselves and sometimes their conception of themselves in relation to their friends. I see it and hear about it all the time. I think we were trying to protect ourselves from the pandemic, but we were also trying to find out who we were, both as individuals and as groups.

Why many characters in the book are immigrants

This is a very ‘write what you know’ scenario. My wife is the daughter of immigrants. My mentor, Korean-American writer Chang-Rae Lee, was born in Seoul. And I would say at least over half of my friends are also from an immigrant background, pretty much the same kind of people who populate this book: Korean Americans, Gujarati Americans, other people from the sub- continent. So six out of eight characters weren’t born in the United States, and I think that kind of reflects the life I live in. And I think it’s kind of a new kind of novel for people who don’t live in communities that are mostly born, white Americans.

On how the pain he suffered as a result of a botched circumcision he suffered at the age of 7 affected the tone of his novel

The operation was botched from the start. I suffered a month of infection. It hurt to urinate for years, and a little later last year in the middle of the pandemic, around August / September, without being too explicit, the errors of the surgery reaffirmed themselves and I ended up suffering a second operation in which a nerve in this very sensitive area was cut. … But what happened was I endured incredible pain for about six months, if not longer, and saw maybe 20 different doctors, including urologists, of course, but also hypnotists, psychiatrists and plastic surgeons. But during all this pain, I was starting to lose my mind because some of the drugs that were prescribed created hallucinations, mental imbalance. And during that time, I was trying to finish my book. I was going to finish Our country friends. …

There won’t be any botched circumcisions in this novel, I can guarantee that at this time, but in the midst of it all, the tone of the book, I think, started to change a bit. The humor, hopefully, stays in the rest of the book, but about a quarter towards the end, I think the pain and the feelings of mental collapse, bordering on the suicidal feelings, because the pain was so great and I never felt anything like this before in my life, it all started to infect the book and I think it influenced its outcome a bit too.

On how fake news in America reminds her of the Soviet Union

The purpose of the media and the Soviet Union was to make you believe what was clearly wrong in front of you, and Orwell wrote beautifully about it in 1984 and in other books. And I think when you turn on some channels in the US, it’s clear both to the people who are uttering the lie that he or she is lying, and then it’s just a matter of getting the audience to believe in it as well. this lie. So for me, I always thought that at the end, after 1991, after the collapse of communism in the Soviet Union, that Russia would become more and more like America, would develop a democracy, the rule of law. . But … America has become more and more like Russia, I think, over the last four or five years, [it became] a country where you can’t really believe what you hear and see.

Sam Briger and Kayla Lattimore produced and edited the audio for this interview. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper, and Petra Mayer adapted it for the web.