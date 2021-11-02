Musical to move after Old Vic unrest following Terry Gilliam’s remarks | Old Vic Theater

The team behind the musical Into the Woods said the show will continue despite the cancellation of a production at the Old Vic in London after staff turmoil over director Terry Gilliams’ involvement.

The Old Vic has yet to give an explicit reason for the cancellation of Stephen Sondheims’ 1986 play, but it is understood that theater staff were unhappy with Gilliam’s previous remarks about the #MeToo movement, diversity and trans rights.

Former English National Opera artistic director John Berry, whose production company Scenario Two is co-producing the show, said: We are focused on finding a new home for this show. not the first change of plan for an End of the Show, or the last, and current times everywhere are unpredictable.

Screenplay two, Berry added, retains the rights to Into The Woods with the directing of Gilliam.

Last week, The Old Vic posted a brief statement on their website announcing that they and Scenario 2 had mutually agreed that Into the Woods would no longer take place at the Old Vic. The Old Vic wishes the show the best of luck in its future life, the statement said, adding that ticket holders would be contacted directly.

While this was a surprise last minute cancellation of a show slated for Spring 2022, a scene report independently confirmed by The Guardian, it revealed it followed a long row that began when production was announced last May.

In an all staff meeting at the time, Old Vic executive director Kate Varah reportedly responded to concerns raised by staff who felt Gilliams’ previous comments were at odds with culture and values from Old Vics. This included members of Old Vic 12, the organizations arts development program made up of young writers, producers and directors.

It is understood that Varah also met with Gilliam and co-director Leah Hausman to discuss these values. The Old Vic did not confirm this meeting to the Guardian, but in a statement to the scene he said: Prior to any season announcements, Old Vic senior management would meet with directors who are scheduled to work during the season. season. of course to discuss our culture and our values. This happened with Into the Woods co-directors Terry Gilliam and Leah Hausman.

The organization’s decision to part ways with Into the Woods came shortly after Gilliam released in support of Dave Chappelles’ new comedy show on Netflix, which has been criticized as transphobic. I encourage you all to watch Dave Chappelles’ new show. To me, he’s the greatest stand-up comedian alive today: incredibly intelligent, socially conscious, dangerously provocative and incredibly funny, he wrote.

The former Monty Python star has previously courted controversy by describing the #MeToo movement as a witch hunt. In the same interview, he said he was fed up with white men being blamed for all that was wrong with the world, adding: When I announce that I am a black lesbian in transition, people do offend it. Why?

In 2017, the Old Vic received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by staff members against theaters former art director Kevin Spacey.

Into the Woods, which has performed on Broadway and the West End, is inspired by the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm. The Stage reported that Sondheim, the songwriter, approved the new production because he was impressed with Gilliams’ treatment for the show.

While critics said Gilliam was unfairly canceled, others, including some members of the Old Vic 12, hailed the move.

It should have been ditched over a year ago, but it took them that long to do something good for ONCE, Nassy Konan wrote on Twitter.

Penny Babakhani tweeted: This should have been canceled over a year ago. And the management of the Old Vic who owe many of us an apology for the awful, awful way this was handled.

The Old Vic did not respond to a request for comment. Gilliam has yet to respond.