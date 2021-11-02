Entertainment
Musical to move after Old Vic unrest following Terry Gilliam’s remarks | Old Vic Theater
The team behind the musical Into the Woods said the show will continue despite the cancellation of a production at the Old Vic in London after staff turmoil over director Terry Gilliams’ involvement.
The Old Vic has yet to give an explicit reason for the cancellation of Stephen Sondheims’ 1986 play, but it is understood that theater staff were unhappy with Gilliam’s previous remarks about the #MeToo movement, diversity and trans rights.
Former English National Opera artistic director John Berry, whose production company Scenario Two is co-producing the show, said: We are focused on finding a new home for this show. not the first change of plan for an End of the Show, or the last, and current times everywhere are unpredictable.
Screenplay two, Berry added, retains the rights to Into The Woods with the directing of Gilliam.
Last week, The Old Vic posted a brief statement on their website announcing that they and Scenario 2 had mutually agreed that Into the Woods would no longer take place at the Old Vic. The Old Vic wishes the show the best of luck in its future life, the statement said, adding that ticket holders would be contacted directly.
While this was a surprise last minute cancellation of a show slated for Spring 2022, a scene report independently confirmed by The Guardian, it revealed it followed a long row that began when production was announced last May.
In an all staff meeting at the time, Old Vic executive director Kate Varah reportedly responded to concerns raised by staff who felt Gilliams’ previous comments were at odds with culture and values from Old Vics. This included members of Old Vic 12, the organizations arts development program made up of young writers, producers and directors.
It is understood that Varah also met with Gilliam and co-director Leah Hausman to discuss these values. The Old Vic did not confirm this meeting to the Guardian, but in a statement to the scene he said: Prior to any season announcements, Old Vic senior management would meet with directors who are scheduled to work during the season. season. of course to discuss our culture and our values. This happened with Into the Woods co-directors Terry Gilliam and Leah Hausman.
The organization’s decision to part ways with Into the Woods came shortly after Gilliam released in support of Dave Chappelles’ new comedy show on Netflix, which has been criticized as transphobic. I encourage you all to watch Dave Chappelles’ new show. To me, he’s the greatest stand-up comedian alive today: incredibly intelligent, socially conscious, dangerously provocative and incredibly funny, he wrote.
The former Monty Python star has previously courted controversy by describing the #MeToo movement as a witch hunt. In the same interview, he said he was fed up with white men being blamed for all that was wrong with the world, adding: When I announce that I am a black lesbian in transition, people do offend it. Why?
In 2017, the Old Vic received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by staff members against theaters former art director Kevin Spacey.
Into the Woods, which has performed on Broadway and the West End, is inspired by the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm. The Stage reported that Sondheim, the songwriter, approved the new production because he was impressed with Gilliams’ treatment for the show.
While critics said Gilliam was unfairly canceled, others, including some members of the Old Vic 12, hailed the move.
It should have been ditched over a year ago, but it took them that long to do something good for ONCE, Nassy Konan wrote on Twitter.
Penny Babakhani tweeted: This should have been canceled over a year ago. And the management of the Old Vic who owe many of us an apology for the awful, awful way this was handled.
The Old Vic did not respond to a request for comment. Gilliam has yet to respond.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/nov/02/musical-to-move-after-unrest-at-old-vic-over-terry-gilliam-remarks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]