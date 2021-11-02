Kristen Stewart wants caviar and 7-Eleven, Princess Di Ballads and Guy Fieri at her wedding to Dylan Meyer

Well, here’s some good news on a Tuesday: KristenStewart and his scriptwriter-actor girlfriend for a few years, Dylan Meyer, are engaged.

Getting married, were totally going to do it, said Stewart during a visit to SiriusXMs The Howard Stern Show.I wanted to be proposed, so I think I made it very clear what I wanted and she nailed it. We got married, it happened.

Thank goodness Stewart went on Stern again, so the world could hear a big update on the relationship. The last time she was on the show, she told him she couldn’t wait to propose to Meyer. I want to be a little reasonable about this, but I think good things come quickly.

They met years before on a film set, she said, but two weeks into their relationship, Stewart told her that she loved him. She also said she had a cool thing she was going to do to come up with, but couldn’t divulge it.

The day I met her, all bets were off, Stewart added at the time. I was like, where have I been and how I didn’t know you? She lived in Los Angeles with my life in one way or another, but never converged?

The last time engagement rumors swirled around the two, it was this last July and they were pictured wearing rings on their ring fingersa rumored confirmation not foolproof but a decent signal that Stewart had kept his promises. E! News too reported the K. StewMeyer relationship in August 2019, noting that it was just a month after Stewart kissed her ex Stella maxwell on a yacht. It all sounds very Hollywood, but what Stewart said that she has in common with Meyer is that they are both from LA and they love her, that they are bastards and that ‘they both felt like trolls when they were kids.

In Stern’s recent interview, Stewart mentioned some things like during the wedding. It seems about as far removed from his last role in Spencer playing the Princess Diana as we can get it. They didn’t plan anything, so nothing is set in stone, but there were a lot of iconic Stewart gestures in the mix here.

I want to be in LA so everyone can come, Stewart said. I want it to be cold enough. I don’t want someone to walk someone down the aisles. We were just going to get up and have some wishes and a fucking party afterwards.

As for what she’s going to wear you can’t tell Meyer, but she said, I want to wear the best pair of Levis ever and like an old T-shirt with a tuxedo printed on it but like a cut , and bare feet. I want to get married in Topanga. I want to relax. I want it to be very warm. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me as a fake tuxedo shirt.

For food, she wants a mix of caviar and fucking 7-Eleven and a DJ playing Princess Di ballads. No promises, but they floated asking Guy Fieri, that sweet and gentle man with a pointy head, to marry them. Looks like the one-year-old wedding is coming soon, and it will be a whole different kind of royal wedding.

