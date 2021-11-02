Entertainment
Rust’s deputy principal’s attorney said checking guns wasn’t his job
An attorney for the film’s assistant director Rust who law enforcement said handed over a gun to actor Alec Baldwin before he fired a live bullet that killed the cinematographer said Monday in an interview with Fox News that it was not his responsibility to verify the weapon.
Deputy director Dave Halls told a detective shortly after the fatal shooting that when the movie theater gunsmith showed him the gun to inspect his cartridges, he should have checked them all, but didn’t. did not, according to an affidavit issued by the sheriffs. office in Santa Fe County, NM According to another affidavit, Mr. Halls had called the pistol cold, indicating that the pistol did not contain any live ammunition, and handed it over to Mr. Baldwin.
But Mr Hallss’ lawyer Lisa Torraco argued in an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News that the primary responsibility for verifying the weapon lay with the gunsmith, claiming that this was not the job of the assistant directors.
What I can tell you is that expecting an assistant director to check a gun is like telling the assistant director to check the camera angle or the assistant director. director to check the sound or lighting, she said in the interview. This is not the job of assistant directors. If he chooses to check the gun because he wants to make sure everyone is safe, he can, but it is not his responsibility.
Film director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, later told a detective that the guns were checked by the film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and then the gun. is verified by assistant director Dave Halls, who then gives it to the actor using the gun, according to another affidavit released as part of a search warrant application.
Larry Zanoff, a veteran gunsmith whose previous films include Django Unchained and Fantastic Four, said it was common practice on a film set for the first assistant director to be one of the people responsible for inspecting firearms. on set, including checking that a gun is empty before the gunsmith hands it over to an actor.
The shoot on the set of Rust killed Halyna Hutchins, a burgeoning cinematographer.
Since the shooting, public scrutiny has largely focused on Mr Halls and Ms Gutierrez-Reed, as investigators reported they had handled the weapon shortly before the incident. In an affidavit issued by the Sheriff’s Department, a detective, Joel Cano, wrote that he learned that shortly before the shooting Mr Halls had picked up the gun from a gray cart which had been set up by Ms Gutierrez -Reed and had taken it to the set, where he handed it to Mr. Baldwin and yelled cold pistol.
What happened on the set of Rust
Ms Torraco took issue with this chain of events in the Fox interview, saying: This idea that my client grabbed the weapon from a prop cart and handed it to Mr Baldwin absolutely didn’t come up with place. Ms Torraco said she heard different testimonies from team members on set.
She did not directly give accounts to her clients. My client went through something that was such an abnormal accident that he’s in shock, Ms. Torraco said. He finds it difficult to understand what happened.
Mr. Halls did not respond to several requests for comment; Ms Torracos’ office declined to comment last week and did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.
Mr. Halls has been the subject of complaints about previous film productions. In 2019, Mr Halls was fired from a movie, Freedoms Path, after a gun unexpectedly discharged on set, causing a minor injury to a crew member, his company said. of production. Ms Torraco did not respond to a question in the Fox interview about the previous complaints.
No criminal charges were announced in the case, but the district attorney who oversees her, Mary Carmack-Altwies, said her office had not ruled them out. While details have emerged around a series of on-set errors leading up to the fatal shooting, how a live bullet entered the revolver Mr Baldwin handled remains unclear.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/02/movies/dave-halls-rust-gun-alec-baldwin.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
