Rust’s deputy principal’s attorney said checking guns wasn’t his job

An attorney for the film’s assistant director Rust who law enforcement said handed over a gun to actor Alec Baldwin before he fired a live bullet that killed the cinematographer said Monday in an interview with Fox News that it was not his responsibility to verify the weapon.

Deputy director Dave Halls told a detective shortly after the fatal shooting that when the movie theater gunsmith showed him the gun to inspect his cartridges, he should have checked them all, but didn’t. did not, according to an affidavit issued by the sheriffs. office in Santa Fe County, NM According to another affidavit, Mr. Halls had called the pistol cold, indicating that the pistol did not contain any live ammunition, and handed it over to Mr. Baldwin.

But Mr Hallss’ lawyer Lisa Torraco argued in an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News that the primary responsibility for verifying the weapon lay with the gunsmith, claiming that this was not the job of the assistant directors.

What I can tell you is that expecting an assistant director to check a gun is like telling the assistant director to check the camera angle or the assistant director. director to check the sound or lighting, she said in the interview. This is not the job of assistant directors. If he chooses to check the gun because he wants to make sure everyone is safe, he can, but it is not his responsibility.