New York bar exam is a royal pain for Japanese princess’ new groom

Princess Mako and her husband Kei Komuro at a press conference to announce their engagement in Tokyo, September 3, 2017. REUTERS / Shizuo Kambayashi / Pool

Kei Komuro, who married Princess Mako of Japan last week, failed final exam

Experts say the two-day license test is especially difficult for non-native English speakers (Reuters) – Many potential lawyers fail the New York bar exam. Usually he doesn’t do the papers. Kei Komuro, whose October 26 engagement and wedding to Princess Mako of Japan delighted their homeland, was among 9,227 people who took to the New York bar in July. But as the Japanese media widely reported, he was not on the pass list published October 28 by the New York Board of Law Examiners. The Japanese press has closely followed Komuro’s burgeoning legal career since he became engaged in 2017 to Princess Mako, Emperor Naruhito’s niece, and moved to New York to study at Fordham University Law School. . The couple made headlines in part thanks to Komuro’s commoner status. Princess Mako, now known as Mako Komuro, is no longer a member of the Imperial family after their marriage. The headlines continued when Kei Komuro, who already works for a US law firm, apparently failed to pass the bar. But Komuro is hardly alone. The overall pass rate for the July New York exam was 63%, and the two-day attorney licensing exam has long been particularly difficult for internationally educated lawyers, who accounted for nearly one-third of all July applicants. New York is one of five states that allow lawyers with an LL.M. a one-year degree for non-U.S. Lawyers known as the Master of Laws to take their bar exam. The success rate for internationally trained lawyers on the July New York test was 31%. Although Komuro began his law studies in 2018 at Fordhams LL.M. program, he is not considered an internationally trained lawyer as he obtained a JD from Fordham in May. But it probably faces some of the same exam challenges, said Lisa Young, executive director of academics and products at Kaplan Test Prep. The test includes complex, timed reading and writing comprehension questions, which can be difficult for people whose first language is not English, she said. It’s an extremely difficult test for anyone who takes it, but even more difficult for non-native speakers, Young said. Komuro did not respond to a request for comment. He is currently a paralegal at the law firm Lowenstein Sandler, a common designation for new hires who have not yet passed the bar. A spokesperson for Lowenstein declined to comment on Komuros’ status, although large law firms typically give new partners two chances to pass the exam. February will be the next opportunity for Komuros to sit down for the bar. Read more: This freshman New York lawyer is big news … in Japan After disappointing New York bar exam results, attention turns to California Princess Mako of Japan defies the odds of marrying her college sweetheart, relinquishes her title

