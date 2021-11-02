Rocky Horror Show, Norwich Theater Royal review





Posted:

2:11 PM November 2, 2021





The Rocky Horror Show has arrived at the Norwich Theater Royal and it’s a wonderfully crass game that will let you remake Time Warp over and over again once it’s over. The TV presenter of the musical stars turned actorOre Oduba, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, as Brad Majors, the shy partner of Janet Weiss.









The Rocky Horror Show stars Ore Oduba as Brad Majors.

– Credit: David Freeman When their car breaks down in front of the house of Dr. Frank N Furter, the crazy and wonderful transvestite from Transylvania, they realize that the world is not all sun and rainbows. They immerse themselves in his wacky world and quickly find themselves in compromising situations. Ahead of the show, the Narrator came out and said seven of the lead roles would be played by understudies, which was due to Covid.









The Rocky Horror Show takes place at the Theater Royal through Saturday.

– Credit: David Freeman The only ones in their defined roles were Ore as Brad, Philip Franks as narrator, and Ben Westhead as Rocky. But it didn’t matter and you couldn’t tell who the liners were, with sensational Kristian Lavercombe as Dr. Frank N Furter. He manipulates and captivates those around him by asking his guests but also the public to indulge in absolute pleasure. Ore was extremely sympathetic as Brad and also had a really nice singing voice. Franks as the narrator was quick-witted when he answered audience calls, as participation is such a big part of the show. I particularly liked his local references, which ranged from Colman’s Mustard to Mile Cross. At least half of the audience was dressed in everything from suspenders to surgical gowns, and it was clear how excited people were to go out and enjoy the live theater.









The Rocky Horror Show features a lot of audience participation.

– Credit: L’Autre Richard Everyone got up to dance to Time Warp and other catchy songs like Dammit Janet, Science Fiction Double Feature and Sweet Travestite. The Rocky Horror Show was created by Richard O’Brien and made its stage debut in 1973 and over the past 50 years has grown into a cult classic and a community, which celebrates going out of the box. . The Rocky Horror runs through November 6, book onnorwichtheatre.org

