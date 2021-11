Dhanteras2021: Locals pin their goals in Bollywood | Latest Delhi News

Come Dhanteras, and buying jewelry becomes a mission in its own right for Delhiites to buy what’s trending. And most look to Bollywood for inspiration. Ek ladki Sridevi ki photo leke aayi aur kaha jaisa unhone set pehna hai, waisa banana hai, shares Pooja Wadhwa, a Delhi-based jeweler, adding that the designs worn by actors Deepika Padukone, in Padmaavat (2018) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchans Jodha Akbar (2008) have been very popular for years. And recently, she has noticed a high demand for the diamond and polki sets worn by actors Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Connection ki choice kaafi high-fi ho gayi hai. Aur festival is the wedding season mein toh guests naye design chahte hi hain, adds Wadhwa. From stonework in gold jewelry to minimalist designs, shoppers educate themselves on everything they want. Temple jewelry, diamonds and polki seem to be the favorites of many, shares Inderjeet Singh, owner of a jewelry store in Rajouri Garden, while Sanjay Goel, of a jewelry store based in Gurugram, adds antique jewelry to the list. popular choices. Acknowledging the impact of social media on jewelry buying habits, adds Singh, silver and gold coins ki ask toh hai hi, by aaj kal social media by jo cheez chalti hai, bazaar mein uski charcha rehti hai! Bollywood is still a favorite for Dhanteras shopping. Jaise ek ladki ne Kareena ke earrings dikha ke kaha, Isne jaise pehne huye hain, waise wale dikhana. Actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be the new inspiration for young buyers. Actor Kangana Ranauts’ jewelry from the National Awards ceremony look is also popular for queries, Goel shares. Money, too, does not fail to impress. Khan Market store owner Santosh Bathija says: Silver chokers. The sheesh phool, which resembles a headband, is the go-to choice for young jewelry lovers. Vini Sarda, from another shop in Khan Market, adds: People come for stones like opal and emeralds, and check coins like chand balis. Some also bring looks from reality shows or TV series as a benchmark. Author’s tweets @ nainaarora8 Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

