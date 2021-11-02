Isabelle Huppert and Ryusuke Hamaguchi discuss acting profession – the Hollywood reporter

French cinema icon Isabelle Huppert and rising Japanese arthouse star Ryusuke Hamaguchi sat together at the Tokyo International Film Festival on Sunday for a nuanced discussion of the art of cinema. The session, which was held physically for festival-goers and simultaneously broadcast on Zoom, is part of the new Tokyo Festival roundtable series, which was created in 2020 by Japanese author Hirokazu Kore-eda to attract a wider participation of international filmmakers. in the long-standing Japanese event.

Kore-eda was on hand to introduce the two featured speakers, saying, “’It was my idea to bring these two together; I thought it would be a wonderful wedding. He also thanked Huppert for traveling from Europe to participate in the festival, where she also chairs the competition jury, in light of the mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine her trip involved due to ongoing pandemic policies. in Japan.

With over 100 films to her credit, two Best Actress Awards at Cannes and an Oscar nomination, Huppert doesn’t need to be introduced. She has collaborated with many great international filmmakers of her generation, including Jean Luc-Godard, Claude Chabrol, Michael Haneke, Hong Sang-soo, Paul Verhoeven, Andrzej Wajda, David O. Russell and more than a dozen others.

For his part, Hamaguchi has risen high on the international festival circuit lately. He co-wrote Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurasawa’s period thriller The wife of a spy, who won the award for best director at the Venice Film Festival 2020; and its 2021 omnibus functionality Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, which tells three separate stories about contemporary Japanese women, was a hit at the Berlinale, winning the Silver Bear Jury Prize. Last summer he went on to win the award for best screenplay at Cannes for Drive my car, his adaptation of a short story by Haruki Murakami.

Kore-eda is full of praise for Hamaguchi in his introduction, noting that he had seen Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy just the day before. “It made me jealous as a filmmaker – you made such a wonderful movie,” he said.

Huppert and Hamaguchi started the discussion by exchanging a few words about each other’s work. Huppert said she has seen all of the director’s films that have been screened in France and is a huge admirer of his work, especially his directing of actresses. “He understands what’s going on between those times when people are able to express themselves in words or when they’re pretty quiet – and in between, that’s what’s most important.”

Hamaguchi replied that he felt his “brain was melting” to share the stage with the actress. “When you act, Ms. Huppert, your expressions are very nuanced. Sometimes there is an explosion of emotion, but there is a certain stillness that runs through the movies you appear in. You have the ability to explode at any time, which is a remarkable achievement.

“I think it has to do with your trust in the film; how much you believe in it, ”Huppert replied. “You talked about being active and passive, and depending on the film, we are being manipulated to move in front of the camera because of the film itself. We have to remember that the film and the psychological analysis were developed at the same time and they are both very powerful.

Hamaguchi agrees: “I think the cameras capture the subconscious world as well. They are very powerful. The camera will search inside our soul. If there are too many facial expressions, it may be because an actor is too anxious. The camera captures all emotions and movements, and it can make a performance artificial.

Huppert marveled at acting in Hamaguchi’s groundbreaking feature Happy Hour (2015), which lasted five hours and won praise for its alluring dialogues and finely observed sets. “In movies like Happy Hour you can see what the actor is thinking,” she said. “One of the actresses, always looking down, you can feel exactly what she’s thinking. It’s a pretty vocal acting game.

“I read somewhere that they were amateurs, is that right? she added, to which Hamaguchi said yes. “It’s extraordinary,” continued Huppert. “It’s an amazing thing to see amateurs act so professionally – it’s like we professionals should just stop. These women did not feel they were actresses. This kind of innocence is something that we professionals always want to reclaim. “

When Hamaguchi asked her about her own methods, Huppert said she had “never felt apprehension in front of the camera,” explaining, “I am very detached from the process. have to think of nothing to play the role.

“As cinema is a language, the director speaks through the actors through the position of the camera,” she explained, “and the actor is very aware of it. If the camera is far away, body expression matters. If he’s close, it’s the eyes that count. There are times when I’m not sure what the director is trying to accomplish, but the camera position provides the answer.

Hamaguchi said his former film teacher, the great Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa, always told him that the essence of cinema is just deciding where to place the camera, and when to start and stop recording. “As I work with my own actors,” he added, “I realize that the film is made of this complex dialogue between the actor and the camera.”

Hamaguchi then asked about Huppert’s collaboration with South Korean writer Hong Sang-too on the film. In another country (2012). “There’s a sort of legend that when an actor works with him, you get the script in the morning and there’s a kind of freedom in his style of work.”

“For me, working with him has been the most exciting experience I have had in my entire career,” Huppert replied. “The way he directs and writes his dialogues is 1000% cinema. It’s a unique approach he takes, where he first thinks about the location of the scenes. People and places stir his imagination, like a child drawing a house and putting people in it. Then he creates a raw story, invites the actors to it and develops it. So we can use our imagination. He wrote a lot of dialogue for us, and we got it the day before the shoot. There was room for improvisation, but he was consistently true to the script and he took a lot of takes. I think the strength of his cinema comes from being immersed in the process. It was an experience where I really felt the power of cinema.

Huppert then returned to the naturalism of Hamaguchi films. How do you capture this on camera? Do you tell your actors that the camera is on? I know the camera was there because there is a movie, but where did you put it?

He replied, “Improvisation can be dangerous because it can go in a totally different direction than you planned. I tried it, but failed to integrate it exactly the way I wanted it to. Once the camera turns, wonderful things don’t always happen. I often feel like it would be much better without the camera, but of course you need it to capture the movie. We are basically trying to do the impossible. We know it, and it makes us more relaxed. If I accept this, I can reach an incredible and unexpected level. It doesn’t happen every time and I always wonder how I can capture this naturalness.