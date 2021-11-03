Mahesh Manjrekar thinks Salman Khan is alone, says he often tells actor to get married





Salman Khan’s wedding is a topic that hits the headlines every now and then. While the actor shows no desire to get married, his friends and colleagues suggest that he get married soon and start a family. Mahesh Manjrekar, who is also the director of Salman Antim’s upcoming film, said in an interview that he believes the Dabangg actor is alone. He added that despite such fame and success, Salman is a middle class man from within. MAHESH MANJREKAR SAYS SALMAN KHAN IS ALONE Salman Khan will next be seen sharing screen space with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. Director Mahesh Manjrekar feels Salman is alone, and despite being surrounded by close friends and family, he has no one to turn to. He also mentioned that he often tells Salman to get married. Mahesh Manjarekar said: Sometimes what happens is that there are things that I can talk to him that a normal guy cannot say. I still feel, even now I feel and I also tell him, Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko. I really want Tomorrow, I want to see Salman’s son. I feel like I can really talk to him about it. Half the time he pulls me aside, but I really feel like he needs someone to come back to. “ The filmmaker added that there is a lot of loneliness behind Salman’s smiling appearance. He said that whenever he visited Salman’s house, the actor was simply lying on the living room couch. Sometimes I feel that there is, in all this happy exterior that he shows na, sometimes I feel lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He has no desire as such). You (speaking to Siddharth) must have seen where Salman lives (he lives in an apartment in Mumbai) which I think is a one bedroom apartment. Half the time when I go to his house he’s lying on the living room couch, says Mahesh Majrekar. He added: “Sometimes I really feel like behind this man, itna success hai huge success, uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (the man behind the successful facade is a person (middle class). Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very, very good friends. They really love Salman Khan. It is also asked who Salman was going to, as his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail have a life of their own. ALL ABOUT ANTIM: THE FINAL TRUTH Antim hits theaters on November 26. The film by Salman Khan and Aayush Sharmas is an adaptation of the crime drama Zee5 Marathi named Mulshi Pattern. Besides Salman and Aayush, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. Antim is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. READ ALSO | Salman Khan will play the Sikh policeman in Antim. Aayush Sharma reveals her first look

