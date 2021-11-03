Bollywood actor Namdev plans to establish an interim institute in the state

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Govind Namdev has worked in over 200 films. The artist who was in Ujjain during the filming of O My God-2 had a tête-à-tête with Free Press at the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple.

He spoke about different issues, including his plan to establish an interim institute in Madhya Pradesh.

Namdev wants to create the institute under the banner of the Maha-Sagar Creative Foundation Group to teach the finer aspects of acting to artists in the state.

The institute can be founded either in Jabalpur or in Indore.

Regarding the attack on Prakash Jha and his crew while filming a web series in Bhopal, he said it tarnished the image of the state.

If you have an objection to a particular story, you have to discuss it, he said.

One should only protest about this when no solution emerges from the discussion, Namdev added.

Hindus are tolerant and many take advantage of it, but no one has the right to undermine Hinduism, he said.

According to Namdev, Madhya Pradesh is on national and international maps due to filming.

While the web series is filmed in Madhya Pradesh, local artists have the opportunity to work in films and web series and if filming is stopped artists will suffer, he said.

According to Namdev, such scenes that hurt the religious feelings of others should not be shown in movies.

When asked about the most influential role the actor has played in a movie since Shola Aur Shabnam, he said he played in 130 films and played important roles in them.

So it will be difficult for him to talk about a particular role, said the actor.

He did, however, mention some films where his roles were critical and influenced audiences.

Audiences loved his role as the villain. They enjoyed his roles as Shriram in Bandit Queen and Veerappan in Sarfarosh, Namdev said.

Besides, he liked his roles in Kachche Dhage Satya, Oh My God and in Sarkar Raj.

He wants to do a lot more things. Each film is a challenge, because there is something new to learn. So it’s hard to settle for just one role, he said.

In addition to being an actor, Namdev, a resident of the Sagar district, is an author. He wrote a play, Madhukar Shah, Hero of Bundelkhand. Amitabh Bachchan published the book.

Madhukar Shah was hanged for revolting against the British in 1842 when he was only 21 years old.

Namdev was born in Sagar and worked in the district for 25 years in the theater group Anveshan.

He said he would start theatrical activities through the Maha-Sagar Creative Foundation.

He often visits the MP School of Drama where he teaches students the finer aspects of acting. Many students taught by him work in the city of tinsel.

When asked about drug abuse in the town of Tinsel, Namdev said that because Bollywood is a glamorous world, every issue related to it gets high profile.

He opposes drug addiction which undermines the foundations of a society.

According to Namdev, those who are talented have no problem in the film industry, but those who lack it and are drawn to its glamor find it difficult.

As the main actors have little time to teach others, you have to show your talent to survive in the world of theater, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Posted on: Tuesday November 02, 2021 11:48 PM IST