A trick-or-treater disguised as Pete from Ghosts for Halloween. She found herself unknowingly at the front door of the actors

What looks like a never-seen-before event came true this Halloween for a New Jersey girl and Boston-rooted actor.

Rowan was cheating or dealing in a neighborhood in Maplewood, NJ, disguised as Pete from the new CBS sitcom Ghosts, a character played by actor, comic and writer Richie Moriarty. She donned a Boy Scouts uniform with a makeshift arrow pierced through the neck of a depiction of Moriartys’ character, Pete, who is one of the ghosts featured in the series, which debuted in early October.

Unbeknownst to Rowan, his Halloween muse was just around the corner.

Moriarty, a Boston College graduate and longtime Massachusetts resident (Moriarty made his comedy debut at the Improv Asylum), meanwhile, had dinner with his family in the same neighborhood.

We put a bowl of candy on the front porch for people to help themselves to while we ate, Moriarty told The Globe. Almost immediately the doorbell rang, and I thought to myself: What’s the problem?

Moriarty opened the front door, and there Rowan was dressed like him.

My first reaction was: am I the victim of a prank? said Moriarty. She had no idea this was my house and we both almost passed out when I opened the door.

Rowan, accompanied by her mother, had been informed by a neighbor that Moriarty the real Pete was only a few doors away.

[The neighbors] were like, Oh, you’re disguised as Richie! And she said: No, I dressed up as Pete from Ghosts, Moriarty recounted, adding that the neighbors then accompanied Rowan and his mother to Moriarty’s house to witness the chance encounter.

She was stunned to silence, Moriarty said. This made our two nights.

Inspiring a Halloween costume was a first for the actor, whose past TV appearances include Netflixs Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House of Cards, and FXs What We Do in the Shadows.

The funny thing is the show hasn’t been released for so long, Moriarty muses. There was a joke among the cast: wouldn’t it be funny if people started disguising themselves as us? The general consensus was his a little too early. But the people who love him, really love him, they’re Gang Busters about it. And Rowan is one of those people.

The exchange also coincided with a timely episode of Ghosts that aired this Thursday.

I said [Rowan] about the upcoming episode which concerns the story of my characters, said Moriarty. She started to jump up and down, so excited. It was very sweet.

The encounter garnered a lot of attention on social media, with Moriartys substation generating over 13,000 likes on Twitter Tuesday morning.

I think this is the healthy content we need right now, can’t believe this has happened, Moriarty said.

And he must have loaded the Rowans candy bag with all the best candy, right?

I got so carried away in the moment, I don’t think I gave him any candy, admitted Moriarty. Rowan, if you’re out there and come home, I’ll literally give you all of our leftover candy.

