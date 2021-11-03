From big-headed Bollywood fans greetings pour in from different neighborhoods for SRK birthday boy





As the Bollywood Badshah turned 56 on Tuesday, greetings poured in from different sides. Crowds gathered outside his Mannat bungalow just before midnight to wish Shah Rukh Khan. The cinematic fraternity flooded Twitter and Instagram with greetings, as the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, stepped forward and lit up with visuals from Shah Rukh’s films and ended it with his glittering name of all possible colors. People from all walks of life gathered outside Mannat last night, just before midnight, to celebrate the birthday of their favorite actor Shah Rukh Khan. SRK, in turn, recognized the admiration of his fans and sent them cookies and water bottles. The skyscraper displayed footage from various Shah Rukh films and lit up in his name, which he did last year as well, when King Khan himself saw Burj Khalifa flashing “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan ”. Shah Rukh even posted a photo of himself posing in front of the building. Famous producer-director and close friend of Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, recalled his first meeting with the actor on his birthday. He said: “I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time… I accompanied my father to go out with Kajol, not realizing that I was going to meet a man who was going to shape my life, my career. and my very being. His charisma and intelligence are a world famous fact but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and his heart … An incomparable father, a rock-solid husband, a loving brother and an indispensable friend. He is all this and much more. I love you so much Bhai. May every one of your Mannats be answered and may the abundant love you rightly deserve keep coming to you … Happy Birthday . “ Famous Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee tweeted: “Embrace life … and to do that you have to reach out … How to do that with elan we learned from you sir … Happy birthday @iamsrk . “ Yesteryear actor and famous talk show host Simi Garewal tweeted: “Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! The fact that you have weathered storms and success with such grace is a testament to your character and dignity. have a soul connection with millions of people unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a light you are SRK. Keep shining … “ The versatile actor and his Asoka co-star Kareena Kapoor tweeted: “Still in power Happy Birthday SRK.” Kareena’s older sister and famous actor Karisma KKapoor posted on social media: “Memories and moments. Hope you have a wonderful SRK birthday” Her co-star of several films and a versatile actress herself, Madhuri Dixit said, “Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming Shah Rukh Khan. May you live a long and happy life.” Actor Anushka Sharma said, “Happy Birthday ShahRukh. May you shine brighter”. Actor Sidharth Malhotra said: “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan. Great love and respect always.” Producer-director and close friend of SRK, Farah Khan Kunder said: “Happy birthday my dear Shah.” Actress Aahana Kumra said, “Happy Birthday @iamsrk! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, work hard, your humility and most of all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Happy New Year!” UNI RN RJ

