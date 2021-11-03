The “Queens” star never intended to be an actor





On ABC’s new comedy-drama “Queens,” an all-female ’90s hip-hop group is set to make a comeback. Much of life has been lived since their first contact with stardom, which faded over the years that followed, and it’s not entirely clear if they’re ready to return to the limelight. . But is anyone ever really ready? Created by former Shondaland Zahir McGhee, the series premiered last month and stars Chicago-born Nadine Velazquez alongside music industry veterans Eve, Brandy and Naturi Naughton. Of the four, Velazquez who first made his mark as a cast member on “My Name Is Earl” and whose credits include everything from “The League” to “Hart of Dixie” to “Major Crimes” is the the only performer in real life who has no professional music experience. “It was intimidating,” she said. “It’s even more true now that the show is on air because it’s like, wow, I really put myself in a position of being totally crushed (laughs).” Velazquez’s path towards acting is his own. She remembers going to a birthday party as a child and meeting another little girl who had been in an advertisement. “I wanted my mom to somehow enlist me in acting, but she never really looked into it.” Years later, while attending Columbia College in Chicago, she was dating someone who introduced her to a talent agent who needed an assistant. Velazquez would end up working for this agent as she also went to school and juggled cocktail waitress teams at a restaurant. “So acting was in my life,” she said, “but not as an actress. I thought, well, maybe I would become a talent agent.” She met her (future) ex-husband in a restaurant where she worked. He was a literary agent in Los Angeles so she moved to the city. Two years after moving to Los Angeles, she booked her first role. Two years later, she landed “My Name Is Earl”. It may sound like a charmed story. And in some ways it is. But the more personal side of Velazquez’s life was anything but. She describes her high school years as a “very difficult and dark time”, prompting her to leave home at 16, when she was still a junior. She says her life is very similar to her story in “Queens”. “My character feels like she doesn’t have a family, so she had to do it all on her own,” she said. She felt isolated in her early years, didn’t have many friends, and this led to self-sabotage. Much of that story forms the basis for a show she said she was developing for Showtime. It’s semi-autobiographical and Will Smith is one of the executive producers. “I had worked on a job with Will that I had been fired from, because like I said, I was just self-sabotaging. And he was curious why someone would do it. I basically told him my story and he said if I developed this and wrote it down he would make sure I had a support system in him, “she said. “And that’s when I really started to make a difference in my life.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/queens-star-never-intended-to-become-an-actor/600112335/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos